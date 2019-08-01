You are here:

Queen & Slim trailer: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith's first date takes a thrilling, unexpected turn

FP Staff

Aug 01, 2019 16:38:47 IST

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith's Queen & Slim comes from Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and director Melina Matsoukas. Thematically following the likes of Bonnie and Clyde and Thelma & Louise, Queen & Slim gives audiences a glimpse into the chemistry between the couple, who get involved in an unfortunate incident on their first date together.

The two get pulled up by a police officer for what is termed as a "minor traffic infraction". The argument soon escalates and Daniel Kaluuya's character finds himself killing the officer in self-defense. In fear, the two decide to make a run for it. However, unexpectedly the whole encounter gets recorded on video, which soon goes viral online.

The film also features Bokeem Woodbine, Chloe Sevigny, and Grammy-winning country musician Sturgill Simpson.

It also marks the feature film debut for Melina Matsoukas, popularly known for her music videos including Beyoncé’s 'Formation.'

Waithe wrote the film's script based on an original idea by author James Frey (A Million Little Pieces, Katerina).

Queen & Slim below is scheduled to hit theaters on 27 November.

