Queen & Slim trailer: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith's first date takes a thrilling, unexpected turn

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith's Queen & Slim comes from Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and director Melina Matsoukas. Thematically following the likes of Bonnie and Clyde and Thelma & Louise, Queen & Slim gives audiences a glimpse into the chemistry between the couple, who get involved in an unfortunate incident on their first date together.

The two get pulled up by a police officer for what is termed as a "minor traffic infraction". The argument soon escalates and Daniel Kaluuya's character finds himself killing the officer in self-defense. In fear, the two decide to make a run for it. However, unexpectedly the whole encounter gets recorded on video, which soon goes viral online.

The film also features Bokeem Woodbine, Chloe Sevigny, and Grammy-winning country musician Sturgill Simpson.

It also marks the feature film debut for Melina Matsoukas, popularly known for her music videos including Beyoncé’s 'Formation.'

Check out the trailer of Queen & Slim

Waithe wrote the film's script based on an original idea by author James Frey (A Million Little Pieces, Katerina).

Queen & Slim below is scheduled to hit theaters on 27 November.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 16:38:47 IST