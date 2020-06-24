You are here:

Queen honoured with 13 Royal Mail postage stamps to commemorate rock band's 50th anniversary

British postage stamps, which often portray the monarch, will honour a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series — the veteran rock band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The @RoyalMail Issue New Special Stamps To Honour Queen! 👑 13 Special Stamps of iconic album covers and classic live shots, to celebrate one of the UK’s most influential rock groups of all time, Queen.

More here ➡️ https://t.co/BYf2enQi8I @OfficialRMT @DrBrianMay pic.twitter.com/uMOV549dFy — Queen (@QueenWillRock) June 23, 2020

The set of 13 stamps on sale from next month will feature artwork from their most popular album covers, images from the band’s extravagant live performances and their first studio photoshoot in 1974.

“What an honour. We must be really part of the furniture now!,” said drummer Roger Taylor.

Guitarist Brian May added, “Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true."

“Sometimes it’s strange to wake up and realise the position in which we are now held – we have become a national institution!”

Queen, who have sold more than 300 million records worldwide, are the third music group to have a dedicated British stamp issue after The Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016.

