Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti reunite for the sequel of romantic drama

Qubool Hai 2.0 will see Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti reprise their roles of Asad and Zoya

Hit Hindi soap Qubool Hai is getting a sequel. The second season of the Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti-starrer show will see both leads making a return. Makers of the show recently released the teaser and one can expect a romantic drama from the sequel.

Qubool Hai 2.0 is slated to release on 12 March. While the first part aired on Zee TV and went on for four years, the second season is going to be a web drama with 10 episodes and it will premiere on Zee5, writes The Indian Express.

In the serial launched in 2012, Karan Singh Grover played Asad Ahmed Khan and Surbhi Jyoti played Zoya Farooqui. Both the actors will be resuming their roles in the new season and the teaser shows how the pair meet again after years. In the original show, Zoya was an NRI who had returned to India to know about her father’s whereabouts. But in the course of time, she comes across Asad and falls in love with him.

The recently released teaser portrays Zoya walking down the aisle in a white wedding gown. However, she is soon seen running away in a hurry in the same attire. It is then that she collides with Asad and both are taken aback to have met each other like this. Later, we see the two part ways as they look back at each other in longing. The show has been shot in Belgrade, Serbia and we can see the picturesque landscape in the teaser as well.

Grover, in a statement, said that the fans were “extremely excited to see Zoya and Asad get back together on the screen”. He said that the response has been “overwhelming” and he was “super excited” about the release of the teaser.

“The TV show broke stereotypes and the web series is here to challenge new ones. I hope the audience enjoys the glimpse of the teaser,” he added.

The web show will also have Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in key roles. Produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha, the show has been directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto.