Qube Cinema, UGO Moviez, among others to waive off virtual print fee for November releases

After requests from film and producers bodies citing losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, digital cinema service providers Qube Cinema and UFO Moviez have decided to not charge the virtual print fee (VPF) for new films releasing in November.

Major Indian digital cinema service providers Qube Cinema and UFO Moviez have offered the cancellation of the virtual print fee (VPF) from producers releasing new films pan-India in November. VPF is a charge levied from film producers for exhibiting their movies in cinemas.

This move comes in response to film and producer bodies requesting that VPF be waived off in light of the losses faced due to the virus pandemic, and for the industry to regain its footing. While the reopening of cinemas has been green-lit, there have been no new releases so far.

"While we have been suffering huge losses, we feel that it is important for the film industry to open up in a big way during the festival season of Deepavali. With this object in mind, we have decided to waive off all the VPF/CDC for new films released in November 2020 across India," reads UFO's statement.

Here are statements releases by. Qube and UFO Moviez

IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... QUBE offers 100% waiver of VPF for *new movie releases* in Nov 2020... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/wZKBLZFs9m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2020

IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... UFO decides to waive off VPF for *new films* released in *Nov 2020* across #India to boost cinema biz... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/PbCDezXsbj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2020

Previously Qube and UFO had announced a flat 50 percent discount on VPF charges for a fixed number of weeks, which was criticised by Tamil Film Active Producers’ Association (TFAPA). The film body has been lobbying for the abolition of the charge, writes The Hindu.

Qube had called TFAPA objection "unethical and unfair" in a 9 November statement, according to The News Minute. "We have already offered a significant compromise in the VPF charges as digital service providers, and it is vital that producers agree to it rather than threaten the livelihoods of vulnerable theatres. This is a time when the industry must come together to ensure that cinema survives, and we are shocked by the TFAPA’s opportunistic demands," they said.

In 2019, producer Ronnie Screwvala had filed a case against four major multiplex chains — PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Carnival Cinemas — as well as FICCI - Multiplex Association of India for charging an exorbitant VPF.