PVR Pictures is set to release a documentary on the South Korean pop group NCT Dream in India on December 10, the theatre chain has announced.

Titled “NCT Dream The Movie: In A Dream“, the film is described as an “exclusive documentary” that captures the electrifying charm of the band as they render high-octane performances during their second solo concert.

NCT Dream — the third subunit of the boy band NCT — consists of seven members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. According to a press release, the documentary will take the viewers to Seoul’s legendary Olympic Stadium, giving a sneak peek into NCT Dream’s concert. Directed by Oh Yoon-Dong, “NCT Dream The Movie: In A Dream” also features rare one-on-one backstage interviews with the septet, as well as some candid revelations about their future. The film will be released in India in Korean language with English subtitles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.