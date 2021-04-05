PVR, INOX Leisure's shares drop as Maharashtra government shuts cinema halls amid rising COVID numbers

In Maharashtra, cinema halls and multiplexes have been ordered to remain shut till 30 April.

With the latest COVID-19 restrictions in place, many public places in Maharashtra will remain shut to control the spread of coronavirus . As a consequence, the shares of PVR and Inox Leisure declined as much as 8 percent at 11:15 am today.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares of Inox Leisure were trading 6.11 percent lower at while those of PVR were 7.13 percent lower. The price of Inox Leisure share was Rs 262 per share while one share of PVR was trading at Rs 1,148.65, according to CNBCTV18.

The stocks of the two multiplex chains have reduced by about 24 percent from their respective 52-week highs on 2 January.

In Maharashtra, cinema halls and multiplexes have been ordered to remain shut till 30 April. Rajasthan has also imposed the same restriction while Karnataka, will see cinema occupancy reduced to half from 7 April, writes India TV.

An analyst, working with a domestic brokerage house, told Mint, that multiplexes are back to square one after this new order. He added that as PVR recently raised funds, it is in a better position than Inox Leisure.

The Maharashtra government has declared a night curfew throughout the state. Over the weekends, a lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am has been imposed in the state. The gathering of more than five people has also been banned.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.