Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini took to social media to talk about her cancer diagnosis. She also shared a powerful note about fighting the battle.

Tollywood actress Hamsa Nandini, who was far from the industry for a while has been detected with the third stage of breast cancer about four months ago after she’d felt a lump in her breast. Her mother also passed away with cancer.

The 37-year-old actor has been tested positive for BRCA1 (which means her cancer is hereditary). Hamsa took to social media to share a photo of herself with her head tonsured and penned a strong note about her fight against cancer. In the post, the actor also revealed that her mother died at the age of 40 due to breast cancer. She mentioned that she has undergone nine cycles of chemotherapy so far.

Who is Hamsa Nandini?

Hamsa is an actor in the Telugu film industry. She is also a model and a dancer. She played the role of a warrior princess in Anushka Shetty's Rudhramadevi and is known for appearing in item numbers in many films.

Here’s what she wrote on social media…

Sharing about knowing of diagnosed with Cancer for the first time, Hamsa wrote, "One morning 4 months ago, I felt a lump in my breast and the trauma of my mother, whom I lost to cancer came out gushing. Within a few hours, I rushed to a Mammography Centre for my very first mammogram. I was immediately asked to meet a Surgical Oncologist to discuss the type of biopsy that needed to be carried out. My fears were confirmed. I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (breast cancer), and the hype ensued; pangs of trauma from my mother's battle with cancer drove me into a volley of waking nightmares. We all have such grand plans for our lives; as for mine, no number of adjustments seemed enough to accommodate the malady that became a proverbial tumour of my precious time."

Hamsa Nandini was last seen in Gopichand's Pantham, which was released in 2018.

