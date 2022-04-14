Puthandu 2022: Here are some top songs to play on Tamil New Year

Puthandu is celebrated and observed by the Tamil community in India and abroad. On this day, people decorate their houses with kolams.

Tamil New Year is celebrated on the first day of the Chithirai month according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Also known as Puthandu, the festival will be celebrated on 14 April this year, along with Vishu (Kerala New Year) and Baisakhi (Sikh New Year).

Puthandu is celebrated and observed by the Tamil community in India and abroad. On this day, people decorate their houses with kolams. They greet each other with Puthandu Vazthugal, meaning Happy New Year.

On this day, members of the Tamil community prepare feasts comprising of traditional dishes, offer prayers and visit the temple. Many people also play songs on the occasion of New Year and spend some time with their near and dear ones. Here are some of the songs that people play during Tamil New Year-

1. Marana Matta was featured in the 2019 film 90 ML. The song was sung by Oviya, Harish Kalyan and STR and was composed by actor STR. The song has over 2.6 million views on YouTube.

2. Happy New Year is from the 2017 film Kavan, directed by K.V Anand. The song certainly fits the Happy New Year mood and its festive atmosphere. The song has 2.4 million views on YouTube, making it one of the top chartbusters.



3. Happy New Year Vandadhe was featured in the 2002 film Unnai Ninaithu. The song was sung by Singers P. Unnikrishnan and Sujatha. Happy New Year Vandadhe has 11 million on YouTube.

4. Nallorgal Vazhvai was featured in the 1982 film Sangili. The song was composed by M. S. Viswanathan and sung by T. M. Soundarrajan, Janaki, Vani Jayaram and Sasikala. The song has over 393,000 views on YouTube.

5. Ilamai Itho Itho is from the 1982 film Sakalakala Vallavan. This is one of the classic New year songs and has being played on Tamil New Year, every since its release. The song is sung by S.P Balasubrahmanyam and features actor Kamal Haasan. The song has 6.2 million views on YouTube.