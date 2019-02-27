Puss in Boots sequel to be helmed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Bob Persichetti

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Bob Persichetti has been roped in to helm the sequel to the 2011 animated film, Puss in Boots, reports Variety. The announcement was made on Tuesday, after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar was best animated film.

The original Puss in Boots movie was a massive blockbuster, raking in over $550 million worldwide. The film was a spinoff to 2011's Shrek with Antonio Banderas voicing the witty, hat-wearing feline. Apart from Banderas, the voice cast also included Zach Galifianakis, Salma Hayek, Amy Sedaris, Billy Bob Thornton, and Guillermo del Toro. Persichetti was also associated with the first film as head of story. He also had a supporting role as a voice actor.

After the success of the original, a sequel named Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves was announced shortly. However, there were no major developments around the sequel. There were reports though of Shrek and Puss in Boots getting rebooted under Despicable Me producer Chris Meledandri.

Now with DreamWorks' announcement, things have finally been set in motion. Although the studio has not locked a release date yet, the film is expected to go on floors soon at Dreamworks' studios in Glendale, California.

