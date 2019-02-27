You are here:

Puss in Boots sequel to be helmed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Bob Persichetti

FP Staff

Feb 27, 2019 16:11:45 IST

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Bob Persichetti has been roped in to helm the sequel to the 2011 animated film, Puss in Boots, reports Variety. The announcement was made on Tuesday, after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar was best animated film.

pussinboots825-min

Puss in Boots. Image via Twitter/@DWanimation

The original Puss in Boots movie was a massive blockbuster, raking in over $550 million worldwide. The film was a spinoff to 2011's Shrek with Antonio Banderas voicing the witty, hat-wearing feline. Apart from Banderas, the voice cast also included Zach Galifianakis, Salma Hayek, Amy Sedaris, Billy Bob Thornton, and Guillermo del Toro. Persichetti was also associated with the first film as head of story. He also had a supporting role as a voice actor.

After the success of the original, a sequel named Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves was announced shortly. However, there were no major developments around the sequel. There were reports though of Shrek and Puss in Boots getting rebooted under Despicable Me producer Chris Meledandri.

Now with DreamWorks' announcement, things have finally been set in motion. Although the studio has not locked a release date yet, the film is expected to go on floors soon at Dreamworks' studios in Glendale, California.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 16:11:45 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Puss in Boots , Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

also see

Oscars 2019 — Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wins Best Animated Film, breaks Disney-Pixar's dominance

Oscars 2019 — Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wins Best Animated Film, breaks Disney-Pixar's dominance

If Oscars cared about diversity, Black Panther or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should have won Best Picture

If Oscars cared about diversity, Black Panther or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should have won Best Picture

Oscars 2019: 19-year-old Jacob Staudenmaier petitions to host ceremony, says 'I'll do a better job'

Oscars 2019: 19-year-old Jacob Staudenmaier petitions to host ceremony, says 'I'll do a better job'