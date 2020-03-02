Pushpavalli season 2, Westworld season 3, Ladies Up!, Relatively Relatable: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar in March

With so many shows on so many streaming platforms, half your time goes in scrolling through trying to find something you might like. And so here's a guide for what's streaming this month on the top three platforms in India: Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon.

Netflix

Ladies Up!: An all-women comedy special with sets from Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Prakasam. This one promises to be relevant and funny.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution: Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, this show tells the story of teenagers with disabilities in 1970s America. Coming to Netflix on 25 March.

Sitara: Let Girls Dream: An animated movie follows the life of a 14 year old girl Pari who wants to become a pilot unaware of her father’s plans to get her married. This short silent film promises to grab eyeballs. Releasing on Netflix on 8 March.

Marc Maron’s End Times Fun: For all stand up comedy lovers, this comedy special is the one to look forward to. Premiering on Netflix on 10 March.

Amazon Prime

Based on Agatha Christie’s book The Pale Horse, this Prime original is premiering on 13th March. The series stars Rufus Sewell as a man investigating a murder where his name was discovered in the shoe of the murdered woman.

Pushpavalli Season 2: Created by comedian Sumukhi Suresh, this show is about a woman who falls in love and moves cities to chase her love Nikhil. After a very successful season 1, the second season releases on 13th March!

Making the Cut- Season 1: A new reality show releasing on 27th March, this show will feature 12 fashion designers who will be tested on their creativity, fashion and business sense.

Relatively Relatable: A stand up comedy special by popular comedian, Naveen Richard, releases on Amazon Prime on 20th March. Naveen was one of the judges on the first season of Comicstaan, and this will be his second special on Amazon Prime. His first one, Don’t Make That Face, released in 2017.

Hotstar

Dave: The first season of this show centres around a man who believes he’s going to be the world’s greatest rapper. It’s based on the life of comedian and rapper Dave Burd and is releasing on 5 March.

Westworld: Season 3 of the popular series Westworld comes to Hotstar on 16 March, with weekly episodes.

The Art of Racing in the Rain: The Art of Racing in the Rain is a 2019 movie about a Formula 1 racer who uses lessons from racing in his daily life. It’s available on Hotstar from 24 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 16:39:52 IST