Pushpavalli season 2 teaser: Sumukhi Suresh hints at being an unwilling bride in Amazon Prime Video India Original

Almost three years after the release of the first instalment, Sumukhi Suresh will return with the sophomore season of her dark comedy miniseries Pushpavalli. The comedienne has taken to social media to unveil a teaser from the upcoming season.

The short teaser video shows Sumukhi's Pushpavalli dressed as a bride. But as the background music becomes resoundingly loud, tears are seen trickling down her cheeks. The cryptic video does not reveal the date of its release.

But a press note by Amazon Prime Video India confirms season 2 will premiere on 13 March.

Check out the teaser here

The first season, comprising eight episodes, follows Pushpavalli’s journey from Bhopal to Bangalore to stalk the man of her dreams; a man who once thanked her for giving him company. His advances, she feels, are amorous, and, hence, she packs her bags to move to the city he lives in. The show also starred fellow comedian Naveen Richard, Manish Anand, Preetika Chawla, Sumaira Shaikh, and Urooj Ashfaq among others.

The comedian had earlier said in an interview to Firstpost that Pushpavalli was based on a lot of her own characteristics and experiences.m "Just like me, Pushpavalli is a food science dork, is a Tamilian raised up north (multilingual) and decides to move cities to stalk a boy. Every girl has made that one bad decision when she first falls for someone and Pushpavalli is one of them. The difference being, Pushpavalli’s aggressive pursuit slowly starts blurring the line between right and wrong. She takes one bad decision and it’s too late back out," she said.

In yet another interview with Firstpost though, she clarified Pushpavalli is much more naive than her. "The only part majorly true about my story and Pushpavalli's is we both moved cities to pursue a guy we had a crush on. But I was much more sexually confident than her at 21. I was more manipulative and worldly-wise. She's more innocent, and doesn't know anything better. And that's why you root for her. You're always like, 'Don't do this, you dumbf*ck! You'll get into trouble!' You feel like why no one is stopping her, and that you would've saved her had you been there. That's the feeling I wanted for her character. I wanted to make everyone go all didi on her."

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 16:21:00 IST