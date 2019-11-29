Pushpa Joshi, who featured in Ajay Devgn's Raid, passes away; film's director expresses condolences

Pushpa Joshi, who featured in Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz-starrer Raid, has passed away on Tuesday, state reports. Joshi essayed the role of Saurabh Shukla's mother in Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial venture.

The news of her demise was shared by Gupta on Twitter.

See the tweet below

Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TMleLe1oJA

— Raj Kumar Gupta (@rajkumar_rkg) November 27, 2019

Casting director Shikha Pradeep also shared images of the actress on social media, and added Joshi was probably the oldest debutante to have stepped into cinema at the age of 85. Shikha pointed out how Joshi was able to capture audiences' attention not only through her work in Raid but also through her iconic television commercials, like the advertisement on Fevikwik. Apart from the epithet of 'Swag Daadi', which she earned after Raid, Joshi was also known as 'Fevikwik Daadi'). Check out posts on Pushpa Joshi

View this post on Instagram

It's not a Slap... It's Blessings by #AmmaJi urf #PushpaJoshi ji.. Brilliant Actress n Amazing human being. #Raid film @ajaydevgn @ileana_official @tseries.official @panorama_studios #RajkumarGupta @saurabhshuklafilms #style #celebrities #photooftheday #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #style #celebrities #photooftheday #picoftheday @raidthefilm @kajol #bollywood

A post shared by Rj Alok (@oyerjalok) on Mar 19, 2018 at 5:43am PDT

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 13:45:23 IST