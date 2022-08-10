After the national impact the film made, Arjun was signed by some of the biggest brands across categories ranging from F&B, FMCG and travel and lifestyle.

When it comes to making a Pan-India impact, superstar Allu Arjun is someone who has major appeal not just across different corners of the country, but one who also appeals to a wide audience demographic. It's no surprise then that he's been a go-to name for some of the biggest brands and especially those looking to target a wide diaspora.

With his charm, great looks, and respectability as a performer, Allu Arjun was already big in the brand world and boasted of an envious kitty of endorsements. However, post the stupendous success of Pushpa one of the most successful films of all time and one that left its mark during a challenging pandemic period, the superstar cemented his position as the ultimate choice for brands.

After the national impact the film made, Arjun was signed by some of the biggest brands across categories ranging from F&B, FMCG and travel and lifestyle. Importantly, the campaigns are national one's targeted at mass audiences with Pan-India appeal, something that's right up Allu Arjun's alley.

The superstar has time and again emerged amongst the most popular, the most googled and amongst the most admired personalities in the country, making him a front-runner for most endorsement deals in the country today.

Pushpa became a rage last year in December when it released. It was a bona-fide blockbuster with some very catchy, contagious songs, dialogues and of course, the leading man's signature style that found its way to every nook and corner of the world. Part 2 should live up, hopefully.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.