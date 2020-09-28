Entertainment

Puri Jagannadh celebrates birthday: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda wish Tollywood filmmaker

Puri Jagannadh began his career as assistant director to Ram Gopal Varma and worked on Telugu films Shiva and Ninne Pelladata.

FP Trending September 28, 2020 16:48:25 IST
Tollywood director-producer Puri Jagannadh celebrates his 54th birthday on 28 September.

Known for his work in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films, he has worked with industry heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan, Pawan Kalyan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Puneeth Rajkumar among others.

He has directed more than 40 films and produced movies under his banners, Puri Talkies, Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Vaishno Academy.

According to Jagannadh's IMdb profile, he began his career as assistant director to Ram Gopal Varma and worked on Telugu films Shiva and Ninne Pelladata. His directorial debut was Badri with Pawan Kalyan, Amisha Patel, Renu Desai and Prakash Raj.

His recent works include 2015 action film Temper, Paisa Vasool in 2017 and the 2019's iSmart Shankar. Dharma Productions had recently announced a new project with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, which Jagannadh will helm.

Tentatively titled Fighter, it is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, will mark Ananya's debut in the South film industry. Conversely, it will also be Deverakonda's maiden venture in Bollywood. Jagannadh will produce alongside Charmme Kaur and Dharma's Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

On the director's birthday a number of celebrities wished him

Updated Date: September 28, 2020 16:48:25 IST

