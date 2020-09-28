Puri Jagannadh celebrates birthday: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda wish Tollywood filmmaker

Puri Jagannadh began his career as assistant director to Ram Gopal Varma and worked on Telugu films Shiva and Ninne Pelladata.

Tollywood director-producer Puri Jagannadh celebrates his 54th birthday on 28 September.

Known for his work in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films, he has worked with industry heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan, Pawan Kalyan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Puneeth Rajkumar among others.

He has directed more than 40 films and produced movies under his banners, Puri Talkies, Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Vaishno Academy.

According to Jagannadh's IMdb profile, he began his career as assistant director to Ram Gopal Varma and worked on Telugu films Shiva and Ninne Pelladata. His directorial debut was Badri with Pawan Kalyan, Amisha Patel, Renu Desai and Prakash Raj.

His recent works include 2015 action film Temper, Paisa Vasool in 2017 and the 2019's iSmart Shankar. Dharma Productions had recently announced a new project with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, which Jagannadh will helm.

Tentatively titled Fighter, it is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, will mark Ananya's debut in the South film industry. Conversely, it will also be Deverakonda's maiden venture in Bollywood. Jagannadh will produce alongside Charmme Kaur and Dharma's Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

On the director's birthday a number of celebrities wished him

❤️ @purijagan sirrrrrr ❤️

Happy happy birthday to you. You make me happy, happy fighting my battles, happy as an actor, happy as a person. This special movie brought us together, but I will always hold you close to my heart beyond cinema. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2020

Happy birthday @purijagan

May you continue to have all the happiness and success in your life ✨ — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 28, 2020

Wishing one of my favourite directors @purijagan a very happy birthday!! Much happiness and success to you always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 28, 2020

Wishing the dynamic director n my favourite person dear ⁦@purijagan⁩ Garu ..a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/DnJbufXIeT — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 28, 2020

Happiest birthday to the director who impacted a generation with his movies..@purijagan sir.

His dialogues and now his podcasts are a biggest source of inspiration to many including me..

Keep inspiring and enlightening us sir..Love you loads❤️❤️#HBDPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/gsr6LsQQgy — Kartikeya Gummakonda (@ActorKartikeya) September 28, 2020

To a man with million hearts ♥️

My guardian,my best friend,most caring person n best business partner

My heart full wish is to c u happy n healthy always

Happiest birthday my director @purijagan

N I promise to keep making u proud always

Let’s rock more#HBDPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/VpZngYVSX1 — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 28, 2020