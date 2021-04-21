Out of Love season 2 sees Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal reprise their roles as an estranged couple.

Actors Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal will reprise their roles as an estranged couple in the second season of Out of Love, set to launch on 30 April on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Shot in Coonoor, the series has been produced by Sameer Gogate and BBC Studios. Oni Sen takes on the reins as the director this season along with writers Preeti Mamgain, Rajesh Chadha and Eisha Chopra. The show also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Harsh Chhaya, Ekavali Khanna, Suhaas Ahuja, Kabir among others.

The trailer has also been unveiled. Check it out here

Speaking about the show, Sem said in a statement, “Out of Love in its first season was essentially about infidelity and betrayal. In season two, the narrative unfolds many more layers of depth. The characters being manipulative and desperate to destroy each other make the narrative unpredictable and engaging. But through all this, it makes us ask a simple question - Is revenge worth it? This is what makes Out of Love season two special and beyond just a drama series. Because sometimes while watching others, we are actually watching ourselves.”

Dugal said, “People deal with betrayal in different ways and this season dives into the feeling of revenge. For me, it was an opportunity to explore Meera Kapoor further and delve into her unpredictability. I am eager to see how audiences respond to this season.”

Kohli describes the second instalment as "psychological warfare." "Manipulation is second nature to Akarsh’s character and he is willing to go to any lengths in destroying Meera. The level of tension between the characters and intense moments fuelled by several plot twists will keep the viewers guessing till the very end.”