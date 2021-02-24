Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away; Daler Mehndi, Ayushmann Khurrana offer condolences

Sardool Sikander had recently tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated for kidney damage in Punjab

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander, who recently tested positive for coronavirus , is no more. He breathed his last on Wednesday (24 February) at the age of 60 in Punjab, Mohali, where he was being treated.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh mourned the loss of Sardool and tweeted, "Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans".

Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. pic.twitter.com/PDaELYIPbZ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana too shared the news of the singer’s demise on Instagram stories. Daler Mehndi, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Gurdaas Mann and other celebrities paid tributes to Sardool Sikander on social media and said it is a huge loss to the music industry.

Bade dukh Di khabar Sardool Sikandar saheb nahi rahe big loss our family and music Industry pic.twitter.com/px1AHOkJwG — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 24, 2021

I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ppTTUIAau8 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2021

Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family 🙏🏼#SardoolSikander #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/yCYmoYMxf9 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 24, 2021

As per reports, Sikander was admitted to the Fortis Hospital to undergo treatment for kidney damage and other ailments a month ago. He recently contacted coronavirus for which he was being treated.

Born to a famous table player, Sagar Mastana, Sikander was known for folk and pop music in Punjabi language and had 27 albums to his credit. His most popular hits include Sanu ishq brandy char gayi and Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya.

Sardool belonged to the Patiala gharana of music and started his career in the early 80s. More than 5 million copies of his album Husna De Malko were sold in 1991.

Sardool Sikander is survived by his wife Amar Noorie and two sons named Sarang Sikander and Alaap Sikander.