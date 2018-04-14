Punjabi singer Parmish Verma hospitalised after being shot in Mohali; police investigation on
Chandigarh: Popular Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by unidentified assailants, police said on 14 April. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali town in Punjab, adjoining to Chandigarh.
Reports said that a wanted gangster, Dilpreet, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
ANI tweeted about the same:
Punjabi singer Parmish Verma admitted to hospital after being shot at by some unidentified miscreants at 1:30 am today in Sector 91, Mohali. Police investigation underway #Punjab
— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018
Verma came into limelight with the foot-tapping numbers like 'Gaal Nahin Kadni' and 'Shada'.
On 2 April, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to announce that the Punjabi remake of his blockbuster Singham will star Verma in the leading role. Devgn will produce the film along with Kumar Mangat. The film is slated for a 2019 release.
Punjab Da Sher@ParmishVerma @KumarMangat @AbhishekPathakk @ADFfilms @PanoramaMovies @OmjeeGroup pic.twitter.com/PnfmPf1YHG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 2, 2018
Verma, in return, couldn't thank Devgn enough for getting this opportunity. He wrote on Instagram:
It’s a Proud moment to say that I’ll be Playing #Singham in its Punjabi Remake, that itself is a Cult in Bollywood. #AjayDevgan Sir’s Production in association with Kumar Mangat ji and proudly co produced by Omjee. Main Waheguru da shukana karna Chahunda Haan. Aapni Family te har Ik Fan Supporter nu Mubarak Deni Chahunda Haan. Munish Sahni Bhaji eh Jitt da sehra tuhade sir janda Hai. Waheguru Mehar Kare, 2019 le Chak Main aa gia
Verma was shot in Mohali late at around 1.30 am on 13 April. He was travelling with a friend in his car when the incident took place.
The friend was also injured. Verma was out of danger, a police officer said quoting doctors. A probe is on.
(With inputs from IANS)
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 12:38 PM