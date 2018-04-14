You are here:

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma hospitalised after being shot in Mohali; police investigation on

Chandigarh: Popular Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by unidentified assailants, police said on 14 April. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali town in Punjab, adjoining to Chandigarh.

Reports said that a wanted gangster, Dilpreet, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma admitted to hospital after being shot at by some unidentified miscreants at 1:30 am today in Sector 91, Mohali. Police investigation underway #Punjab — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

Verma came into limelight with the foot-tapping numbers like 'Gaal Nahin Kadni' and 'Shada'.

On 2 April, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to announce that the Punjabi remake of his blockbuster Singham will star Verma in the leading role. Devgn will produce the film along with Kumar Mangat. The film is slated for a 2019 release.

Verma, in return, couldn't thank Devgn enough for getting this opportunity. He wrote on Instagram:

Verma was shot in Mohali late at around 1.30 am on 13 April. He was travelling with a friend in his car when the incident took place.

The friend was also injured. Verma was out of danger, a police officer said quoting doctors. A probe is on.

