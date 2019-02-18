Pulwama terror attack: Amitabh Bachchan, Virender Sehwag halt shoot as part of protests by film bodies

The shooting of Amitabh Bachchan's next project and a commercial featuring Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina were voluntarily paused for two hours due to the protests on Sunday in Mumbai due to a protest against the Pulwama terror attack.

On 14 February, Kashmir witnessed one of the deadliest attacks on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers. To condemn this terror attack, 24 film associations, including Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), staged a protest at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai.

FWICE - the umbrella organisation of 24 crafts - organises solidarity march at Film City gate today [Sunday] *from 2 pm to 4 pm* to pay respect to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack... Ashoke Pandit [Chief Advisor, FWICE and President, IFTDA] pic.twitter.com/m3IWaQhRMz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Cricketers Sehwag, Singh, Raina and VVS Laxman, among others, were shooting for a commercial in Film City, but they joined the protest to show their solidarity.

"Whatever we say or do will perhaps be less for the soldiers and their daily. We can only thank them and should do whatever can to help them. We are pained but are hopeful for a better time for all of us in the future," Sehwag said to the Press Trust of India.

Sources also claim that Bachchan was shooting for his upcoming Ayan Mukherji directorial Brahmastra at the venue but the actor could not step out to join the protest as he was in his get up for the film.

The protest saw participation from major film bodies, associations of cinematographers, make up men, costumes, junior artists, editors, fighters and dancers.

BN Tiwari, president of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), told PTI that all the film bodies have decided to 'completely boycott' any Pakistani artiste working in Hindi films. "We won't let any film release which has even a song by any Pakistani singer, forget about actors. We will take strong action if we come to know anything," he added.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 14:52:17 IST