Pulimurugan director Vysakh's film with Mammootty to roll from July; announces new film with Nivin Pauly

Director Vysakh, who rose to fame with the runaway success of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, the first ever Malayalam film to breach into Rs. 100 crore club, has announced two new projects with Mammootty and Nivin Pauly respectively.

Basking in the success of his latest Malayalam production Ira, Vysakh has confirmed that his project with Mammootty, titled Raja 2, will finally go on floors this July. The project was supposed to start rolling earlier this year but for various reasons unknown it was pushed by a few months. A sequel to Vysakh’s own 2010 film Pokkiri Raja, the film will be an out-and-out commercial entertainer.

Talking to Firstpost, Vysakh said: “We start shooting Raja 2 from July onwards. It’ll be a highly entertaining commercial film. We’re in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew.” Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran played the titular roles in Pokkiri Raja, which marked Vysakh’s directorial debut. Pokkiri Raja was remade in Hindi as Boss and in Telugu as Bhai.

Vysakh’s film with Nivin will be a campus drama, which is most likely to go on floors from September. “Nivin is busy with a few commitments at the moment. I plan to shoot a couple of schedules of Raja 2 and then commence work on Nivin’s project. I will produce the film under my home banner Vysakha Movies.” The screenplay of both the projects has been written by UdayaKrishna, who was also associated with Pokkiri Raja.

Mammootty will wrap up his portion for Y.S Rajasekhar Reddy biopic Yathra, which was launched last month. The film marks Mammootty’s return to Telugu films after two decades. The film is being directed by Mahi Raghav. On roping in the Malayalam superstar to play the titular role, Raghav had told Firstpost: “If you look at the history of biopics, filmmakers have always gone for unconventional choices. We could have Amitabh Bachchan playing Bal Thackeray in his biopic but there’s a reason why Nawazuddin Siddiqui was chosen.”

Explaining with an example, Raghav said. “If I cast Nagarjuna in the titular role, it'll remind you of his rural films. You have an image of the kind of films he's done and you'll start comparing. Audiences won't surrender and see YSR in him. Mammootty’s last Telugu film was over two decades ago. One advantage with him is he gets the kind of aura that's unmatched. He can stand in a frame with Rajinikanth and still earn claps. Even when he walked with thousands of people, YSR could stand tall in the frame, thanks to his aura. I believe Mammootty brings such an aura to his screen presence. His charisma translates on the screen.”

Nivin Pauly, on the other hand, is busy wrapping up upcoming Malayalam period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, based on the story of famed highwayman Kochunni, which will bring on screen the life of Kerala’s most wanted thief, who was active in central Travancore during 19th century. He robbed from the rich and gave it to the poor. The film, which features Nivin Pauly in the titular role of Kochunni, is being directed by Roshan Andrrews, best known for helming Mumbai Police and 36 Vayadhinile. The film also stars Mohanlal in a pivotal role - that of legendary robber Ithikkara P.

