Puerto Rico reggaeton singer Randy Ortiz Acevedo accused of domestic violence
Ortiz, who is not required to enter a plea yet, was detained on a $15,000 bond, prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters.
Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.
A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it’s a domestic violence case. He added only that Ortiz’s mother testified on behalf of the singer before he was charged.
Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.
