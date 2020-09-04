PUBG ban: Diljit Dosanjh impresses fans with meme on Chinese gaming app
While responding to fans over the PUBG ban, Dosanjh said he would rather play SUB-G in the kitchen than playing the popular combat game
The ban on popular combat game PUBG has created ripples on the internet as game lovers shared their despair over the government's move, while many are just making the most of the opportunity to crack up memes.
Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh also shared a meme that featured him and actor Akshay Kumar.
Ah Kadon Bhaana Vart Geya .. PUBG wala ... pic.twitter.com/9DitI1fvup
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020
Both the actors who have worked together in the hit comedy Good Newwz, were seen smiling in the picture. The meme creator posed the actors as the parents and the government who seemed to be happy after the addictive combat game was banned by the government.
This resulted in multiple Twitter users asking Dosanjh whether he played the popular game. The GOAT singer's reply to one of the users was also pretty hilarious, and got a lot of traction on Twitter.
Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020
Dosanjh’s cross reference to another popular meme won over netizens and many of them applauded the actor’s wit.
Rasode me rashi ben ke sath aap the paaji?
— Gagandhingra (@Gagandhingra25) September 3, 2020
Weeks ago, a clip from TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya went viral as netizens turned a seemingly serious episode into mock rap on techno beats.
Meanwhile, Dosanjh’s fellow star in the meme, Akshay Kumar made an announcement earlier today. The actor presented an action game called the Fearless And United-Guards or FAU-G. Launching the look of the game, Kumar said that the game was created under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar movement.
Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020
Kumar said that players, apart from being entertained, will be able to learn more about the sacrifices of our soldiers while playing this game. Also, 20 percent of the “net revenue generated” from the game will be donated to a trust called Bharat Ke Veer.
