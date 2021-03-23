Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell tapped to write DC movie Zatanna
Emerald Fennell, breakout writer-director of Promising Young Woman, has been tapped to write Zatanna, a big-screen adaptation of the DC Comics heroine.
Following the positive response to the Wonder Woman films and Birds of Prey which released in 2020, another female superhero film is in the making.
As per the latest reports, Oscar-nominated writer-director Emerald Fennell is writing a live-action Zatanna project for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The upcoming instalment will be Zatanna's first appearance in the franchise.
Fennell’s hiring comes at the heels of her feature directorial debut Promising Young Woman getting major nods at the awards season. Along with five Oscar nods, including best picture, screenplay and actress for Carey Mulligan, the movie has garnered attention from the Golden Globes, BAFTA, Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild, writes Variety.
The Zatanna film, which revolves around the DC Comics heroine, will be released in the theatres. Warnermedia and JJ Abrams' Bad Robot are producing the project. The makers have not yet finalized any actor for the role.
Created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson in 1964, Zatanna is a magician like her father Zatara.
Zatanna has been involved with the Justice League, has had a childhood with Batman and was romantically linked to character John Constantine, the occult master who will be the subject of an HBO Max series produced by Abrams.
The character was played by Serinda Swan for three seasons on the CW’s Smallville.
Fenell has also acted in various shows and films including Anna Karenina, Call the Midwife, The Danish Girl, and The Crown.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
From streaming dominance to diversity volume, what to expect from Academy Awards 2021 nominations
It might be the most diverse Oscar lineup in years, but we are also looking at a historic set of nominees for the director category this year, where there could be two — or possibly three women filmmakers.
How Daniel Kaluuya claimed a place in Hollywood among most consequential leading men of his generation
From getting into the skin of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah to his impressive breakthrough in Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya is gradually transforming into a tour de force of young Hollywood
Dominique Fishback to feature alongside Samuel L Jackson in Apple's Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
The six-episode Apple series will feature Samuel Jackson as the titular Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends