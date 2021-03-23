Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell tapped to write DC movie Zatanna

Emerald Fennell, breakout writer-director of Promising Young Woman, has been tapped to write Zatanna, a big-screen adaptation of the DC Comics heroine.

Following the positive response to the Wonder Woman films and Birds of Prey which released in 2020, another female superhero film is in the making.

As per the latest reports, Oscar-nominated writer-director Emerald Fennell is writing a live-action Zatanna project for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The upcoming instalment will be Zatanna's first appearance in the franchise.

Fennell’s hiring comes at the heels of her feature directorial debut Promising Young Woman getting major nods at the awards season. Along with five Oscar nods, including best picture, screenplay and actress for Carey Mulligan, the movie has garnered attention from the Golden Globes, BAFTA, Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild, writes Variety.

The Zatanna film, which revolves around the DC Comics heroine, will be released in the theatres. Warnermedia and JJ Abrams' Bad Robot are producing the project. The makers have not yet finalized any actor for the role.

Created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson in 1964, Zatanna is a magician like her father Zatara.

Zatanna has been involved with the Justice League, has had a childhood with Batman and was romantically linked to character John Constantine, the occult master who will be the subject of an HBO Max series produced by Abrams.

The character was played by Serinda Swan for three seasons on the CW’s Smallville.

Fenell has also acted in various shows and films including Anna Karenina, Call the Midwife, The Danish Girl, and The Crown.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)