The much-anticipated sequel to Amy Adams' 2007 Disney movie Enchanted has started production.

The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of streaming service Disney Plus.

Good morning! Amy Adams and @adammshankman here taking over @DisneyStudios for a bit. Wanted to get a few friends together to tell the story of what ‘ever after’ looks like… pic.twitter.com/IE4vuV4Hkv — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 17, 2021

Titled Disenchanted, the follow-up movie, being directed by Adam Shankman, will take the story of Adams' Giselle forward.

Besides Adams, actors Idina Menzel, Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden are reprising their respective roles of Nancy, lawyer Robert Philip and Prince Edward from the original film, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The original movie revolved around Giselle (Adams) as she ventures into the real-time New York from an animated Disney film, gradually discovering her happily ever after with Robert Philip (Dempsy), a grumpy divorce lawyer, not the quintessential Price Charming (Marsden).

The sequel will see Giselle and family, which also includes her teenage daughter Morgan, relocate to the suburb of Monroeville. There Giselle must face the challenges of a new home and re-discover the true meaning of happily ever after.

Joining the four actors are Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kolton Stewart, Oscar Nunez and Maya Rudolph as the villain Malvina.

Songwriters Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz will write new music for the film.

Disenchanted will release on Disney Plus in 2022