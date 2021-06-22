'With this matter settled, the Plaintiffs and the Times Group can look forward to building on their historically cordial relationship,' the statement from Producers Guild of India read.

The Producers Guild of India on Tuesday said they have settled their civil suit over alleged "irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks" against the film industry with Times Now.

The channel has agreed to abide by provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, a joint statement from the Guild and Times Now said.

A plea was filed last year by four film industry bodies and 34 producers l seeking to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making allegedly defamatory remarks against the Hindi film industry and conducting media trials against its members on various issues following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The lawsuit by four Bollywood industry associations and thirty-four leading producers, including those owned by Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, as also Yash Raj Films and R S Entertainment, had sought that the channels be restrained from interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with the industry.

The official Twitter handle of Producers Guild of India shared a joint statement with Times Network and wrote that the matter was settled.

Joint Statement by Producers Guild of India and Times Network pic.twitter.com/gksa7LGmMI — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) June 22, 2021

The suit had sought a direction to Republic TV, its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and reporter Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, its editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

