Producers Guild of India passes resolution amending by-laws to ensure safe workspace for women

Producers Guild of India on 14 November at its 'Extraordinary General Meeting' in Mumbai passed a resolution amending its by laws. According to the resolution, it is mandatory for all members who fall under the purview of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 (PoSH) to implement the requisite laws including constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

They will also accordingly submit a declaration to the guild confirming enforceability of necessary PoSH guidelines within their organisation.

Prior to the EGM, the guild also conducted a workshop through a specialized external agency which made a comprehensive presentation highlighting various facets and provisions required to be statutorily executed under the PoSH Act 2013. The objective of the EGM along with the workshop was not only to educate members on the legal provisions of the PoSH Act 2013 but also sensitize them about the growing need and urgency to institute and implement robust processes at their workplaces.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the guild said, "It is incredibly heartening to see the unanimous support that our members have extended towards the initiatives taken by the Guild to help make workplaces in our industry safe spaces for women. We are committed to working closely with our members to ensure complete compliance with PoSH guidelines across the industry."

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 13:13 PM