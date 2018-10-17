Producers Guild of India calls meeting for amendment of by-laws to ensure safe working environment for women

Producers Guild of India (PGI) recently issued a statement which called for, what was termed 'Extraordinary General Meeting', which would enable the amendment of their by-laws to ensure inclusion of two main items.

Firstly, all members, existing and new, will be asked to sign a declaration that affirms that their workplaces have implemented or instituted 'The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013' as demanded by law. The notice further adds that each member, necessarily ought to sign the declaration within 30 days of receiving it.

They have even been advised to conduct thorough workshops on prevention of sexual harassment as per the guidelines provided by the act, if not already done. In case, members are unable to sign the notice within a span of 30 days, they shall be expelled from the guild, states the notice.

Secondly, the notice states that the guild has a right to expel any member if he/she is found to have engaged in sexual harassment by the guild's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

It notes that the committee aims at enabling each guild member to implement and execute the processes mentioned in the act and to ensure highest standards of safety for employees and crew members whether in offices or on sets of productions.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 12:49 PM