Producer Sandip Ssingh sends defamation notice to Republic TV, Arnab Goswami; seeks Rs 200 cr in compensation
In his defamation notice to Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, #SandipSsingh demanded the removal of all video footage and articles citing his name, as well as an unconditional apology.
Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh, has filed a defamation case against a national news channel and its editor-in-chief for terming him a "key conspirator and murderer" in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
In his legal notice, PM Narendra Modi biopic producer said that Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami have been running/ airing defamatory news with "criminal intent to extort money."
The legal notice filed by Ssingh's lawyer Rajesh Kumar read, "That now the truth has prevailed and you have been completely exposed as a key conspirator of airing malicious contents as part of propagandas to malign my client with sole motive to extort money and grab TRP."
Ssingh shared a copy of the notice on social media
Ssingh's notice mentioned that the channel levelled false allegations against him, saying that he did not want the involvement of Central Bureau of Investigation into Rajput's death and claimed that he wanted to "escape to the UK" to avoid the investigation. It also recounted that the channel ran a campaign with the hashtag #ArrestSandipSsingh.
The advocate, on behalf of the producer, even cited names of people who appeared on the news channel and gave statements against him. The notice names Smita Parikh, Prashant, Ganesh Hiwarkar, Sanand Surjeet Singh Rathore, among others.
The notice mentioned that correspondents of Republic TV tried to enter his residence and harass his staff. Ssingh demanded the removal of all video footage and articles citing his name, as well as an unconditional apology. The producer has also sought a compensation of Rs 200 crore for maligning his image and the damages he incurred
A period of 15 days have been given to the channel to comply with the requirements of the legal notice or else the Ssingh will have to take legal action.
