The seventh film in the Transformers franchise – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sees a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – who join the autobots in the epic battle for earth. The exciting prospect of bringing the Maximals to the big screen eclipsed any uncertainty the filmmakers may have had, and a decision was made to include them as major protagonists in the new Transformers adventure. Here’s what the makers had to say about the new introduction.

“In this movie, you’ll learn that the Beasts have been on Earth much longer than the Autobots have. They witnessed the rise of mankind, and they shared some of their secrets with humans, so in 1994 they actually have a respect for humanity that the Autobots don’t have yet. The Beasts know humans have merit, and they believe it’s worth fighting to save Earth.” producer Mark Vahradian says.

“The wonderful thing about Transformers is there’s a deep bench of characters available, but the mythology of the Beasts was something we were a little bit cautious of early on, because they’re a completely different form of robot. Unlike the Autobots and Decepticons, the Beasts have fur and skin. They’re not just pieces of metal. Steven was raised on that part of the franchise and he loved it, so in a way, he gave us the courage to embrace the Beasts!” he added.

Gary Brozenich, the Production VFX Supervisor for the film said the Maximals posed a unique challenge.

“It’s a bit more straightforward to transform a car into a standing robot than it is to go from something that’s an animal into a walking, talking robot, which is what the Maximals do. Also, the Maximals have fur and flesh mixed with their metal parts, so striking that balance was probably the biggest technical and creative challenge we faced. Luckily, production designer Sean Haworth has a long history with the series, and he knew the right way to approach all of this from a design standpoint.” Gary says.

Returning with the action and spectacle that’s captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – joining them as allies in the epic battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 2D, 3D, 4D and IMAX.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.