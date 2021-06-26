In his complaint to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Producers Council, and the South Film Chamber of Commerce, Gnanavel Raja accused the director of taking payment from the production house but not making films with them

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is in trouble. A day after the actor announced his next project with Lingusamy on social media, producer Gnanavel Raja has filed a complaint with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Producers Council, and the South Film Chamber of Commerce against the director.

In the complaint, producer Raja alleged that Lingusamy, who is helming Pothineni’s bilingual film, has taken payment from him in the past to make films and is yet to abide by his promise.

“Director Lingusamy has taken huge payments from us and has promised to do films with our production house. He has not returned the money and has not started our films. Instead gone ahead and started a film with Ram Pothineni. This is unacceptable,” Raja informed Hyderabad Times.

Raja has demanded that the director must begin and fulfil all commitments made to him first and then start any new project. He also informed that they don’t have any issues with actors Pothineni and Lingusamy working together. But the promise or work commitment that Lingusamy made to them should be abided by first.

Raja concluded by saying that he has filed a complaint against Lingusamy as he has taken huge payments in advance already.

On 24 June, the Shivam actor informed fans about the project on his social media handle.

This untitled film project marks Pothineni's 19th film in his career so far.

The bilingual film will also feature Krithi Shetty in the lead. She was appreciated for her work in Uppena. This untitled movie is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and the music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. However, other details are still under wraps.