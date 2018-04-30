You are here:

Producer Boney Kapoor reportedly registers '20 odd titles' for documentary on Sridevi's life

Boney Kapoor is reportedly planning on making a documentary chronicling his late wife Sridevi's life and career.

Deccan Chronicle reports that the noted film producer has even registered a few titles for the documentary, including Sri, Sridevi, and Sri M'aam among nearly "20 odd titles."

“Boneyji is serious about making a film on Srideviji and hence he has registered these titles. He is also keen to acquire other films that she has worked in and has registered the titles of those films too. Films like Chaalbaaz, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Jaanbaaz, Mr India and even titles like Return of Mr India have been registered by Boneyji recently’’, a source told the newspaper.

Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Hansal Mehta both have expressed their interest in making the film on the late actress.

Sridevi, 54, acted in 300 films in a career that began at age four and culminated in her becoming one of Hindi cinema’s biggest female superstars.

Sridevi had gone to attend a family wedding in Dubai, where she died due to accidental drowning in her hotel room’s bathtub following loss of consciousness.

Media reports had earlier said the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi started acting at the age of four, appearing in several Tamil-language films in the 1960s and 1970s before eventually making a transition to Bollywood.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 19:38 PM