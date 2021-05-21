Andrew Coles said the same day that the interview against Scott Rudin was leaked, his office and home were targeted as the LAPD received a call by someone with a false murder-suicide threat

Queen & Slim producer Andrew Coles, who called out film, TV, and theatre producer Scott Rudin for his abusive behaviour, has revealed that he has been targeted since coming out against Rudin. Coles had worked with Rudin as a development executive. Now a producer, Coles believes that he was recently targeted and harassed in order to keep him silent, reported Variety.

Detailing the harassment, Coles mentions that an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (where he spoke out against Rudin) was conducted on 5 April and was to be published on 7 April. However, the news was leaked on 6 April. On the same day, the office and home of Coles were targeted as the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) received a call by someone with a false murder-suicide threat.

Coles said that his housemate was taken out at gunpoint when a Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team arrived there. There were barricades in front of Coles’ street and a helicopter was circling over their house.

Coles shared that he was not sure if the incident was connected to his participation in the article. The producer further told Variety that if speaking the truth makes him unable to work in the industry, “it is not an industry that I want to work in”.

A detailed account of harassment at the workplace by Rudin was published in The Hollywood Reporter on 7 April. In the report, Coles and others had spoken about workplace harassment by Rudin.

After the article was published, Rudin came under the radar for his behaviour and left the national trade association for the Broadway industry called The Broadway League. Reportedly, the producer has also taken a break from all film and streaming projects.

Rudin is the producer of several award-winning films including The Social Network, Isle of Dogs, Fences, and many others.