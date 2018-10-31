You are here:

Pro Kannada groups demand Bangalore cinema halls play only regional films for a month

Oct,31 2018 10:50:00 IST

Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada group The Dharwad Kannadapara Sanghatanegala Okkootta (Dharwad Kannada Organisations’ Association) has demanded all theatre owners in Bengaluru play only Kannada language movies for a month in order to "show their love for the language and culture". 1 November marks Karnataka's 62nd formation day.

Posters of upcoming Kannada films- from (lrft-right)Victory 2, Ammachi Yemba Nenapu.Preethi Keli Sneha Kaledukollabedi

As per News18, the demand comes after a meeting with the deputy commissioner, where the group did not receive an answer to the request of an order in their favour.

The report also states that another pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), will be organising a “peaceful protest” where any cinegoer wanting to watch a non-Kannada film would have to pass through “agitating protesters”. However, KRV state president KG Yellappa said that they would not be stopping any of the movie-goers from watching other language films.

Moreover, at least 700 police personnel would be deployed in Belagavi district as the formation day will be celebrated by several organisations and a rally by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi and Shiv Sena to protest against the central government.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 10:50 AM

tags: Bengaluru , BuzzPatrol , Dharwad Kannadapara Sanghatanegala Okkootta , Karnataka , Karnataka Rakshana Vedike , Southside

