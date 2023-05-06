How was your experience working with your co actors on set? Any memorable moments that you would like to share?

It was wonderful working with all the co-actors. I had mostly worked with Madhoo ma’am [Madhoo Shah], the kids, and Amrit Walia. Amrit was the most fun on the set, always bubbly and full of good energy. A long schedule can be taxing but every time we saw Amrit on set, she was full of life, and would give her vivacious energy that one would deliver their best and I got that from her so I’m very grateful to her. She kept a great team, not just the actors but the directors, the assistant director, the production team, camera crew, everybody. She treated everyone so beautifully, hats off to Amrit for pulling this off.*

As a child were you curious about magic and how does it all come together?

Yes, as a child I was very curious towards magic, mythology, folklore; at a certain level there was belief in it because I saw my parents follow religions so there was belief in the unknown but that was the conditioning. But as one grew up it kind of lost its charm because we incline more towards science and logic, but I am hopeful that with this show that whole desire to be intrigued again will surface and this is my wish for Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu.

Which genre of content do you personally enjoy doing the most?

Personally, comedy is a genre I would love to explore more, and I think it has a lot of potential that is yet untapped. Both personally for me and for the content that I have seen on all platforms, that is something I would love to do more often.