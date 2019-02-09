Priyanka's wax statue at Madame Tussauds; Akshay, Sonam celebrate one year of Padman : Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Akshay Kumar celebrate one year of Padman
One year of our film #padman. Balki sir you’ve been one of the best people I know besides being one of the best directors I’ve worked with. Also @akshaykumar sir you’ve been pushing boundaries like no ones business and it’s super inspirational. Your inspiration is obviously @twinklerkhanna and I’d like to give her all your credit! @radhikaofficial hopefully we will be in the same frame one day, right now the same movie will suffice to be featured with such a talent! @pcsreeram sir you captured the reality and beauty so wonderfully ! @swanandkirkire sir “pari” is one of my favourite characters and thanks so much for writing her with so much love.. miss being on the sets of #padman and surrounded by all of you! Last but the most important Arunachalam Muruganantham your story was an important one to tell and thanks for trusting our team for doing it.
A film which literally made me step out of my comfort zone but I’d do it again without batting an eyelid if it helped further the cause of menstrual hygiene. #1YearOfPadMan A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on
One year to #Padman !! Thank you for so much love ♥️ #rbalki @akshaykumar @sonamkapoor @twinklerkhanna
Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar marked one year of Padman. The film took a subject that most Indians are reluctant to talk about — menstruation — and put it on the marquee. Katherine Schwarzenegger gushes over Chris Pratt on Instagram
So incredibly proud of my amazing, talented and hardworking fiancé everyday, but especially today because his movie, THE LEGO MOVIE 2, IS FINALLY OUT! These special little characters (that were played with every morning and night) Emmet and Rex are voiced by my love, and he did such a great job! Head to the theater tonight with your friends, family, kids or even with your pup! It’s so much fun and all about the power friendship! Yayyyyy LEGO ! ♥️ A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) on
Katherine Schwarzenegger gave fiance Chris Pratt's film Lego Movie 2 a shout out on Instagram and also praised him.
Priyanka Chopra's wax statue
<-- Me when I saw my new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in NYC @nycwax (Coming to other locations soon!!) 4 figures. UK, Australia, Asia coming up! Thank you to the Madame Tussaud’s team.
Priyanka Chopra shared photos with her wax statue that was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York City. The statue looks remarkably close to her real self and can be seen in a red dress with the hair in a slick ponytail. Karan Johar celebrates children Roohi and Yash's birthday
When you smile and your son pouts! It’s really a feeling of fatherhood! @thehouseofpixels A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
Karan Johar celebrated his twins Roohi and Yash's birthday recently. Besides, star kids, actors like Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia were also present.
