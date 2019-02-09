You are here:

Priyanka's wax statue at Madame Tussauds; Akshay, Sonam celebrate one year of Padman : Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Akshay Kumar celebrate one year of Padman

View this post on Instagram

One year to #Padman !! Thank you for so much love ♥️ #rbalki @akshaykumar @sonamkapoor @twinklerkhanna

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Feb 9, 2019 at 3:46am PST

Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar marked one year of Padman. The film took a subject that most Indians are reluctant to talk about — menstruation — and put it on the marquee. Katherine Schwarzenegger gushes over Chris Pratt on Instagram



Katherine Schwarzenegger gave fiance Chris Pratt's film Lego Movie 2 a shout out on Instagram and also praised him.

Priyanka Chopra's wax statue

View this post on Instagram

<-- Me when I saw my new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in NYC @nycwax (Coming to other locations soon!!) 4 figures. UK, Australia, Asia coming up! Thank you to the Madame Tussaud’s team.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Feb 7, 2019 at 8:41am PST

Priyanka Chopra shared photos with her wax statue that was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York City. The statue looks remarkably close to her real self and can be seen in a red dress with the hair in a slick ponytail. Karan Johar celebrates children Roohi and Yash's birthday

View this post on Instagram

Deepika Padukone Spotted with Niha at Yash And Roohi Bday Party♥ ديبيكا مع نيها دوبيا من حفل عيد ميلاد ياش و روهي ولاد كاران جوهر ️ #deepikapadukone #deepveer #deepveernews #ranveersingh

A post shared by Selma fan of deepveer (@deepveer.news) on Feb 7, 2019 at 12:13pm PST



Karan Johar celebrated his twins Roohi and Yash's birthday recently. Besides, star kids, actors like Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia were also present.

