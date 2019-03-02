You are here:

Priyanka, Nick take fans behind the scenes of 'Sucker'; Justin Bieber turns 25: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Mar 02, 2019 17:56:08 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take us backstage


View this post on Instagram

Glam baths .. yes pls.. the #jonasbrothers Are back! #sucker Before and after. Best hubby ever. @nickjonas ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on


View this post on Instagram

A little behind the scenes look for you guys from the #SuckerVideo @jonasbrothers

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

The Jonas Brothers- Kevin, Nick and Joe reunited and delivered their first single, 'Sucker', after a six year hiatus. Priyanka Chopra, who was featured in the video, shared some behind the scenes footage.

Hailey Baldwin, Jonas Brothers wishes Justin Beiber on his 25th birthday


View this post on Instagram

25 sure looks good on u lover..

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on


View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday King Bieber 🎉

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

Justin Bieber turned 25 on Friday and wife Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram account and shared candid photos to mark Bieber's special day. The Jonas brothers' birthday message for Justin Bieber shows off the band's sense of humor, while also paying tribute to the Canadian singer.

Ananya Panday wishes Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Tiger Shroff turned 29 on 2 March, and the actor's close friends, colleagues and fans have posted heartfelt wishes on social media.

Hazel Keech celebrates birthday with Yuvraj Singh, Geeta Basra and Sagarika Ghatge

Hazel turned 32 on Thursday and shared a collage of photographs from her birthday celebrations. Ashish Nehra, his wife Rushma Nehra, Geeta Basra, Harbhajan, Ashish Chowdhry, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and Gaurav Kapur were seen partying together in the photos.

Emran Hashmi shares a picture of his grandmother, actress Purnima, on her death anniversary

Emraan Hashmi brought up an old memory and it was about his grandmother. The famous yesteryear actress Purnima who had passed away in 2013 has the actor remember her on her death anniversary. The veteran actress was famous during the '40s and the '50s and starred in over 80 movies in her career.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 18:07:18 IST

tags: Ananya Panday , Anil Kapoor , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Game of Thrones , Hailey Baldwin , Hazel Keech , HBO , jonas brothers , Mahesh Bhatt , Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Shareworthy , Sociall Media Stalkers' Guide , SocialMediaStalkersGuide , Tiger Shroff , Yuvraj Singh

also see

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Oscars after party; Alia Bhatt's speech at friend's wedding: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Oscars after party; Alia Bhatt's speech at friend's wedding: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Rishi Kapoor praises Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri; Kartik Aaryan poses with DJ Marshmello: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Rishi Kapoor praises Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri; Kartik Aaryan poses with DJ Marshmello: Social Media Stalkers' Guide