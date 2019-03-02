You are here:

Priyanka, Nick take fans behind the scenes of 'Sucker'; Justin Bieber turns 25: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take us backstage

The Jonas Brothers- Kevin, Nick and Joe reunited and delivered their first single, 'Sucker', after a six year hiatus. Priyanka Chopra, who was featured in the video, shared some behind the scenes footage.

Hailey Baldwin, Jonas Brothers wishes Justin Beiber on his 25th birthday



View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday King Bieber 🎉 A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Mar 1, 2019 at 11:54am PST

Justin Bieber turned 25 on Friday and wife Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram account and shared candid photos to mark Bieber's special day. The Jonas brothers' birthday message for Justin Bieber shows off the band's sense of humor, while also paying tribute to the Canadian singer.

Ananya Panday wishes Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Happy birthday @iTIGERSHROFF have a wonderful day. Much love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 2, 2019

Happy Birthday, @iTIGERSHROFF! Looking forward to seeing you win hearts again in #StudentOfTheYear2! Sending lots of love to you and the family! pic.twitter.com/wnkmhA7Bu5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 2, 2019

Tiger Shroff turned 29 on 2 March, and the actor's close friends, colleagues and fans have posted heartfelt wishes on social media.

Hazel Keech celebrates birthday with Yuvraj Singh, Geeta Basra and Sagarika Ghatge

Hazel turned 32 on Thursday and shared a collage of photographs from her birthday celebrations. Ashish Nehra, his wife Rushma Nehra, Geeta Basra, Harbhajan, Ashish Chowdhry, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and Gaurav Kapur were seen partying together in the photos.

Emran Hashmi shares a picture of his grandmother, actress Purnima, on her death anniversary

My childhood memory of my aunt Purnima flickers in my head: “You can buy whatever your heart wants to buy. “ I remember her telling me in a shop full of expensive toys. She was the first star of our huge family. https://t.co/VU0Z8Nqozk — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 2, 2019

Today is my grandmoms 86th birth anniversary . She did roughly 100 films from 1950 to 1991 , her last film being Mahesh Bhatt’s NAAM in which she played Sanjay Dutts grandmom . Happy birthday Mamaji !! pic.twitter.com/6F2zqxH2Og — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 2, 2019

Emraan Hashmi brought up an old memory and it was about his grandmother. The famous yesteryear actress Purnima who had passed away in 2013 has the actor remember her on her death anniversary. The veteran actress was famous during the '40s and the '50s and starred in over 80 movies in her career.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 18:07:18 IST