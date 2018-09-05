You are here:

Priyanka, Nick Jonas' double date with Joe, Sophia Turner; Nani pens open letter: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sushmita Sen's heartfelt post on daughter Renee's birthday

Calling her the first love of her life, Sushmita Sen wished her eldest daughter Renee on her 19th birthday. The actress shared a collage of her daughter's photos along with a heartfelt message.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the US Open with Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner



Priyanka and Nick are back from their getaway and on 4 September attended the US Open with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. They were also joined by Priyanka's mother Madhu.

Shakti Kapoor rings in birthday with a family lunch

Shakti Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday with family including wife Shivangi and children Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor. Padmini Kohlapure, Tejaswini Kolhapure and singer Asha Bhonsle were also in attendance.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra announce Namaste England's trailer launch date

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have a playful and friendly banter to announce the trailer launch date of #NamasteEngland... Trailer arrives on 6 Sept 2018... Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. pic.twitter.com/cxVpnZqIwq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2018



Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen together in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England, announced the trailer launch date of the film in a funny video clip. The two can be seen engaging in friendly banter as they revealed the date to be 6 September. Kapoor and Chopra will also be star next in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Rishi Kapoor's birthday lunch

The Mulk actor turned 66 on 4th September and celebrated his birthday with wife Neetu and sister Rima Jain.

Nani walks down memory lane as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy turns 3

It’s been 3 years Your laughter in theatres filled me and team with so much happiness.. will always cherish the memory #3YearsForBhaleBhaleMagadivoy pic.twitter.com/91ChEIhU3G — Nani (@NameisNani) September 3, 2018



Nani tweeted to mark three years since the romantic comedy Bhale Bhale Magadivoy's release. Directed by Maruthi, the film also starred Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma.

