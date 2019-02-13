You are here:

Priyanka, Nick attend Isn't it romantic premiere, Bollywood supports #DrugFreeIndia: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Feb 13, 2019 16:09:52 IST

Bollywood celebrities come out in support of #DrugFreeIndia campaign

The campaign, an initiative of The Art of Living, focusing on combating the drug menace in the country, will be launched in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt at Harayana. Several other prominent Bollywood personalities including Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Kapil Sharma, and Badshah have also extended their support to Drug Free India campaign.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rebel Wilson attend Isn't it Romantic premiere


View this post on Instagram

Happiness and love all around. So proud of you @rebelwilson it’s so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish #isntitromantic the best! @straussschulson you out did your self! @andybovine You made me laugh even on days nothing was funny...@liamhemsworth You are hysterical in the movie and were missed! But the beautiful @mileycyrus represented you really well...feel better! @brandontakespictures and @bettygilpin you made this so much fun!! The team at New Line and Warner brothers ...Gina, Gia, and Grant, and the crew...thank you for a great time! This is the date night movie you want to see with your loved ones! Get ready for love and laughter! #13thfeb @nickjonas I love you

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on


View this post on Instagram

Find someone who looks at you like that...😍 @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of her third Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic, with husband, American singer Nick Jonas, on Monday. In a recent picture shared by her, had Priyanka standing on the dais, possibly taking media questions and posing for pictures. Standing at the far end of it is Nick, looking attentively at his wife. The caption caught our eye, as she writes: “Find someone who looks at you like that.”

Sonakshi Sinha shares a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards


View this post on Instagram

Money Shot 🙌🏼 @deepikapadukone @iamsrk @filmfare #glamourandstyleawards #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

At the recent Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, Sonakshi Sinha roped in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for a lovely selfie. The Rowdy Rathore actress roped in the Om Shanti Om co-stars for a selfie and added just the perfect caption to it: "Money shot," she wrote.

Ranveer Singh pulls off another quirky outfit


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Dressed in an aqua blue and green fur layer, Ranveer opted for printed - pattered yellow tinted pants over a yellow Adidas logo tee with teal colored shoes. With squared yellow rimmed shades and a vibrant red cap, this is by far one of the strangest looks of Ranveer.

What Ariana Grande did instead of attending 2019 Grammys 


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Ariana Grande who skipped 2019 Grammys due to an agreement with producers, had her own version of the Grammys at home, complete in her gown from Zac Posen.

Ekta Kapoor host 'naamkaran' ceremony for her baby boy; shares a photo with 'Maasi Smriti Irani'


View this post on Instagram

Maaasi special!!!!

A post shared by Ek❤️ (@ektaravikapoor) on


View this post on Instagram

Girl gang

A post shared by Ek❤️ (@ektaravikapoor) on

TV and Film producer Ekta Kapoor, who recently became mother to a baby boy via surrogacy, hosted the naming ceremony of her son Ravie in Mumbai on Monday. Among the guests who attended the event was Union Minister Smriti Irani. Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby boy with Smriti. She captioned it, "Maaasi special!" Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Karan and Hiroo Johar, Farah Khan, among others joined for the ceremony at Kapoor's residence.

