Bollywood celebrities come out in support of #DrugFreeIndia campaign
I sincerely support this most needed initiative taken by @SriSri for a #drugfreeindia.
A great movement by @artofliving @MahaveerJainMum pic.twitter.com/uCQqaReYkF
— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 12, 2019
Dear sir, you’re an inspiration! It is my honour and pleasure to be associated with this movement. Na karunga na karne dunga. https://t.co/xsl2glytni
— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) February 13, 2019
I support the initiative taken by @srisri for a #drugfreeindia. A great movement by @artofliving. pic.twitter.com/808n78pFnO
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 10, 2019
One event can get all the like minded #Bollywood stars together & create a #DrugFreeIndia. Thanks to the initiative by @SriSri - @duttsanjay Now the fight gets bigger. We have saved our #Tigers ,now time to #SaveOurYouths #YogaWay . Let’s leave no stone unturned for the cause. pic.twitter.com/KFEYvTQRL0
— Swami Paramtej (@Swamiparamtej) February 11, 2019
I have joined the fight for a #DrugFreeIndia led by @SriSri. A great movement by @ArtofLiving pic.twitter.com/wknaiAwVNX
— Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) February 12, 2019
It is my privilege to be a part of this wonderful initiative taken by you Guru ji.I'm sure it will help in removing the menace of drugs from our society. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do my bit for a #drugfreeindia https://t.co/XBdy4KO25i
— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 12, 2019
The campaign, an initiative of The Art of Living, focusing on combating the drug menace in the country, will be launched in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt at Harayana. Several other prominent Bollywood personalities including Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Kapil Sharma, and Badshah have also extended their support to Drug Free India campaign.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rebel Wilson attend Isn't it Romantic premiere
Happiness and love all around. So proud of you @rebelwilson it’s so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish #isntitromantic the best! @straussschulson you out did your self! @andybovine You made me laugh even on days nothing was funny...@liamhemsworth You are hysterical in the movie and were missed! But the beautiful @mileycyrus represented you really well...feel better! @brandontakespictures and @bettygilpin you made this so much fun!! The team at New Line and Warner brothers ...Gina, Gia, and Grant, and the crew...thank you for a great time! This is the date night movie you want to see with your loved ones! Get ready for love and laughter! #13thfeb @nickjonas I love you
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of her third Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic, with husband, American singer Nick Jonas, on Monday. In a recent picture shared by her, had Priyanka standing on the dais, possibly taking media questions and posing for pictures. Standing at the far end of it is Nick, looking attentively at his wife. The caption caught our eye, as she writes: “Find someone who looks at you like that.”
Sonakshi Sinha shares a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards
Money Shot 🙌🏼 @deepikapadukone @iamsrk @filmfare #glamourandstyleawards #aboutlastnight
A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on
At the recent Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, Sonakshi Sinha roped in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for a lovely selfie. The Rowdy Rathore actress roped in the Om Shanti Om co-stars for a selfie and added just the perfect caption to it: "Money shot," she wrote.
Ranveer Singh pulls off another quirky outfit
Dressed in an aqua blue and green fur layer, Ranveer opted for printed - pattered yellow tinted pants over a yellow Adidas logo tee with teal colored shoes. With squared yellow rimmed shades and a vibrant red cap, this is by far one of the strangest looks of Ranveer.
What Ariana Grande did instead of attending 2019 Grammys
i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but fuck ....... this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019
@AlfredoFlores pic.twitter.com/bGfYbRR1nu
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 11, 2019
Ariana Grande who skipped 2019 Grammys due to an agreement with producers, had her own version of the Grammys at home, complete in her gown from Zac Posen.
Ekta Kapoor host 'naamkaran' ceremony for her baby boy; shares a photo with 'Maasi Smriti Irani'
TV and Film producer Ekta Kapoor, who recently became mother to a baby boy via surrogacy, hosted the naming ceremony of her son Ravie in Mumbai on Monday. Among the guests who attended the event was Union Minister Smriti Irani. Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby boy with Smriti. She captioned it, "Maaasi special!" Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Karan and Hiroo Johar, Farah Khan, among others joined for the ceremony at Kapoor's residence.
