Priyanka Jawalkar's Women’s Day post goes viral: 'Let’s make a conscious effort to eradicate every small gender bias'
Priyanka Jawalkar's Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwaala had already created plenty of buzz among fans and followers who appreciated the actress' unabashed off-screen avatar. Jawalkar now found herself amidst yet another social media frenzy when the actress' Women's Day post recently went viral.
Making a meaningful statement with her post on Instagram, Priyanka decided to share a unique message for women on International Women's Day. Jawalkar made a complete list, citing examples of various instances when women have had to think twice about facing rejections. She wrote: “Did you know that women across the world have an everyday struggle? I want to study - No.I want to drive - No.I want to be born - No. I want equal pay - No. I want an abortion - No.I want healthy menstruation - No.I don’t want to be abused - No.I don’t want Pink tax - No."
Bringing her fans' attention to such cases, the actress added that 8 March was not about discounts in cafes or just celebrating women's accomplishments but also to acknowledge issues faced by the community as a whole. Priyanka Jawalker drew attention and emphasised on the importance of spreading awareness about issues like women's safety and gender parity on Women's day.
Why Women’s Day? Did you know that women across the world have an everyday struggle? I want to study - No. I want to drive - No. I want to be born - No. I want equal pay - No. I want an abortion - No. I want healthy menstruation - No. I don’t want to be abused - No. I don’t want Pink tax - No. There are so many things they are being denied across the world and this is just a small list of ‘No’s they face. Today is a day to not just celebrate women’s accomplishments but also to understand and spread awareness about the need for gender equality to make the world a better place. Women’s day isn’t just about the discounts the cafe shop in your city is offering but is a way higher cause! And so, let’s make a conscious effort to eradicate every small gender bias we subconsciously take part in. To all you woman out there. Strong or weak. I wish you a Happy Women’s Day. I also wish the same to to all the amazing men who are going all out to make their lives better! P.s: This pic is also clicked by another strong woman named @sashajairam
Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 11:50:25 IST