Priyanka Jawalkar's Women’s Day post goes viral: 'Let’s make a conscious effort to eradicate every small gender bias'

Priyanka Jawalkar's Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwaala had already created plenty of buzz among fans and followers who appreciated the actress' unabashed off-screen avatar. Jawalkar now found herself amidst yet another social media frenzy when the actress' Women's Day post recently went viral.

Making a meaningful statement with her post on Instagram, Priyanka decided to share a unique message for women on International Women's Day. Jawalkar made a complete list, citing examples of various instances when women have had to think twice about facing rejections. She wrote: “Did you know that women across the world have an everyday struggle? I want to study - No.I want to drive - No.I want to be born - No. I want equal pay - No. I want an abortion - No.I want healthy menstruation - No.I don’t want to be abused - No.I don’t want Pink tax - No."

Bringing her fans' attention to such cases, the actress added that 8 March was not about discounts in cafes or just celebrating women's accomplishments but also to acknowledge issues faced by the community as a whole. Priyanka Jawalker drew attention and emphasised on the importance of spreading awareness about issues like women's safety and gender parity on Women's day.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 11:50:25 IST