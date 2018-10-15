You are here:

Priyanka, Farhan on sets of The Sky is Pink; Sara Ali Khan in Switzerland for Simmba: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba

Sweet Swiss Shenanigans ‍♀️ #simmba #hairchecks #bliss #whataday #fullfeels

The cast and crew of Simmba are currently in Switzerland. Sara Ali Khan shared a few photographs on Instagram with director Rohit Shetty and co-star Ranveer Singh.

Priyanka Chopra shares a photograph from the sets of The Sky is Pink



Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph with her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf from the London schedule of the upcoming film The Sky is Pink.

Sonali Bendre hangs out with Priyanka Chopra's dog Diana

Dogs are the best, really. This is the first dog I'm playing with after leaving my #LittleMissIcy back home in Mumbai.... lots of emotions, a bittersweet combination of love and nostalgia. Thank you @priyankachopra for letting me hang out with @diariesofdiana, she's absolutely adorable and is the cutest thing in the world! P.S. Sorry PC, loved spending the day with you girls, but @diariesofdiana was the highlight! Her snuggles are the best (even though she is literally less than a quarter the size of Icy! )

Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York shared a photograph of herself with Priyanka Chopra's dog Diana.

Madonna's birthday tribute to daughter Lourdes

Happy Birthday to My Darling Lolita! ♥️♥️♥️♥️! Light of my Life! Me Preciosa! #littlestar

Madonna wished her daughter Lourdes on her 22nd birthday with a social media tribute.

Beyonce attends City Of Hope gala in Los Angeles

Beyonce attended City of Hope's Spirit of Life gala in Los Angeles with husband Jay Z. The singer wore a black Elie Saab dress with sky high heels. Former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland was also present at the event.

Demi Moore makes Instagram debut

My first ever Instagram post! Love you @stellamccartney this is for you!! But I n honor of my 3 beautiful daughters @buuski @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis who have been desperate for me to get into the InstaSwing! #RoyalLove Thank you @malonesouliers @philiptreacy @gabrielahearst #demibag @elizabethsaltzman

Demi Moore shared her first ever Instagram post on 12 October. The actress was in the UK and also attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, reported Us Weekly.

Eric Clapton unveils Christmas album



Musician Eric Clapton unveiled his Christmas album titled 'Happy XMas'. This is Clapton's 24th studio album and his first since 2016's 'I Still Do'.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 16:59 PM