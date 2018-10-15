You are here:

Priyanka, Farhan on sets of The Sky is Pink; Sara Ali Khan in Switzerland for Simmba: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Oct,15 2018 16:59:00 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba


Because with @itsrohitshetty sir the only thing blue is the sky ❤️ #boss #livingmybestlife #swiss #luckyme #sunforfun

The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it. ‍♀️✈️ #skyisthelimit #flyinghigh #swissalps A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sweet Swiss Shenanigans ‍♀️ #simmba #hairchecks #bliss #whataday #fullfeels

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The cast and crew of Simmba are currently in Switzerland. Sara Ali Khan shared a few photographs on Instagram with director Rohit Shetty and co-star Ranveer Singh.

Priyanka Chopra shares a photograph from the sets of The Sky is Pink

 

 

 

It’s on!! #theskyispink ❤️ @faroutakhtar @zairawasim_ @rohitsaraf10 @shonalibose_ @roykapurfilms A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph with her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf from the London schedule of the upcoming film The Sky is Pink.

Sonali Bendre hangs out with Priyanka Chopra's dog Diana

Dogs are the best, really. This is the first dog I'm playing with after leaving my #LittleMissIcy back home in Mumbai.... lots of emotions, a bittersweet combination of love and nostalgia. Thank you @priyankachopra for letting me hang out with @diariesofdiana, she's absolutely adorable and is the cutest thing in the world! P.S. Sorry PC, loved spending the day with you girls, but @diariesofdiana was the highlight! Her snuggles are the best (even though she is literally less than a quarter the size of Icy! )

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York shared a photograph of herself with Priyanka Chopra's dog Diana.

Madonna's birthday tribute to daughter Lourdes

 

 

 

Happy Birthday to My Darling Lolita! ♥️♥️♥️♥️! Light of my Life! Me Preciosa! #littlestar A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Happy Birthday to My Darling Lolita! ♥️♥️♥️♥️! Light of my Life! Me Preciosa! #littlestar

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Madonna wished her daughter Lourdes on her 22nd birthday with a social media tribute.

Beyonce attends City Of Hope gala in Los Angeles

 

 

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


Beyonce attended City of Hope's Spirit of Life gala in Los Angeles with husband Jay Z. The singer wore a black Elie Saab dress with sky high heels. Former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland was also present at the event.

Demi Moore makes Instagram debut

My first ever Instagram post! Love you @stellamccartney this is for you!! But I n honor of my 3 beautiful daughters @buuski @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis who have been desperate for me to get into the InstaSwing! #RoyalLove Thank you @malonesouliers @philiptreacy @gabrielahearst #demibag @elizabethsaltzman

A post shared by Demi Moore (@moore2d) on

Demi Moore shared her first ever Instagram post on 12 October. The actress was in the UK and also attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, reported Us Weekly.

Eric Clapton unveils Christmas album


Musician Eric Clapton unveiled his Christmas album titled 'Happy XMas'. This is Clapton's 24th studio album and his first since 2016's 'I Still Do'.

