Priyanka, Deepika at MET Gala 2019 after party; Kajol celebrates 8 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Kajol celebrates her 8 million followers on Instagram

Kajol shared a brief video on her achieving the 8 million follower mark. The actress was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra congratulated her friend Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to a baby boy on 6 May. Prince Harry and Meghan had revealed they were expecting their first baby in October, at the outset of a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone at MET Gala after party

View this post on Instagram Advertisement

Charlie and the Indian angels end the night .. ❤️ #metgala2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2019 at 1:15am PDT

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with friends posed for a photograph at the MET Gala 2019 after party. Both the actresses can be seen in outfits different than the elaborate ones they had worn for the event's red carpet.

Kartik Aaryan poses for CineBlitz magazine

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Luka Chuppi, featured on the May issue of CineBlitz magazine. The actor can be seen in streetwear and sneakers.

Karisma Kapoor with Kareena and mother Babita



Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with her sister Kareena and mother Babita, captioned, "Monday made marvellous with my mains!"

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 17:30:10 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.