Priyanka Chopra's house decorated ahead of wedding with Nick Jonas: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra's house decorated before her wedding

Priyanka Chopra's house in Mumbai was decked with lights to mark the occasion of her upcoming nuptials. She will tie the knot with American pop star Nick Jonas on 2 December.

Sonam Kapoor shares photograph with Anand Ahuja and family

Fam

Sonam Kapoor shared a photograph with her husband Anand and in-laws Sunil and Priya. Ahuja and Kapoor tied the knot in May this year.

More photographs from DeepVeer's post wedding party

View this post on Instagram

Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for her post-wedding celebrations. Photo Courtesy: @errikosandreouphoto Hair by: @georgiougabriel Makeup by: @sandhyashekar #Sabyasachi #DeepikaPadukone #DeepVeer #TheWorldOfSabyasachi

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Nov 25, 2018 at 3:00am PST

A match made in Paradise! @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone

View this post on Instagram

Today’s Peter Pan! Never grow up baby!!! Ranno! #icon #happiness @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone

A post shared by DiwaaahBhaiWaah! (@shanoosharmarahihai) on Nov 25, 2018 at 2:01am PST

Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika recently hosted a party to celebrate the couple's wedding. While Deepika Padukone was dressed in a Sabyasachi ensemble with a Frida Kahlo hairdo, Singh wore a Manish Arora creation.

Hrithik Roshan pens touching note for ex-wife Sussanne

View this post on Instagram

Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. . A moment in itself. . It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. . Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home. . #beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance #loveisgreaterthanfear #explorersforever #childrenarethefuture #harmony

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Nov 25, 2018 at 3:22am PST

Calling his ex wife Sussanne his "closest friend", Hrithik Roshan shared photographs of her as well as their children on Instagram. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Super 30.

Farhan Akhtar along with Population Foundation release shot film

Reality check... Farhan Akhtar, Feroz Abbas Khan and Population Foundation of India jointly release a 3-minute short film #She... #SehKeDekho... Directed by Ranjeeta Kaur... Link: https://t.co/epviTKaQU1



Farhan Akhtar along with Feroz Abbas Khan and Population Foundation released a short film titled SHE. The short has been directed by Ranjeet Kaur.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018 13:11 PM