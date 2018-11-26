Priyanka Chopra's house decorated ahead of wedding with Nick Jonas: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Priyanka Chopra's house decorated before her wedding
It's shaadi time as guests start arriving at #priyankachopra home for the big wedding. #nickjonas #priyankakishaadi @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
Priyanka Chopra's house in Mumbai was decked with lights to mark the occasion of her upcoming nuptials. She will tie the knot with American pop star Nick Jonas on 2 December.
Sonam Kapoor shares photograph with Anand Ahuja and family
A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on
Sonam Kapoor shared a photograph with her husband Anand and in-laws Sunil and Priya. Ahuja and Kapoor tied the knot in May this year.
More photographs from DeepVeer's post wedding party
When my friend and one of the best actors in India asks me to make clothes for his wedding party this is what is the result @ranveersingh my love congratulations it’s been crazy fun to dress you up yet again and it’s just the beginning ! Next should be burning man?;-) #manisharorafashion #manisharora #lifeisbeautiful #ididitmyway #ranveersingh @amrapalijewels @akanksharora @tarang_arora A post shared by manish arora (@manisharorafashion) on
Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for her post-wedding celebrations. Photo Courtesy: @errikosandreouphoto Hair by: @georgiougabriel Makeup by: @sandhyashekar #Sabyasachi #DeepikaPadukone #DeepVeer #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on
A match made in Paradise! @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone A post shared by DiwaaahBhaiWaah! (@shanoosharmarahihai) on
Today’s Peter Pan! Never grow up baby!!! Ranno! #icon #happiness @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone
A post shared by DiwaaahBhaiWaah! (@shanoosharmarahihai) on
Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika recently hosted a party to celebrate the couple's wedding. While Deepika Padukone was dressed in a Sabyasachi ensemble with a Frida Kahlo hairdo, Singh wore a Manish Arora creation.
Hrithik Roshan pens touching note for ex-wife Sussanne
Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. . A moment in itself. . It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. . Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home. . #beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance #loveisgreaterthanfear #explorersforever #childrenarethefuture #harmony
Calling his ex wife Sussanne his "closest friend", Hrithik Roshan shared photographs of her as well as their children on Instagram. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Super 30.
Farhan Akhtar along with Population Foundation release shot film
Reality check... Farhan Akhtar, Feroz Abbas Khan and Population Foundation of India jointly release a 3-minute short film #She... #SehKeDekho... Directed by Ranjeeta Kaur... Link: https://t.co/epviTKaQU1 pic.twitter.com/rqQH9WTgey — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2018
Farhan Akhtar along with Feroz Abbas Khan and Population Foundation released a short film titled SHE. The short has been directed by Ranjeet Kaur.
