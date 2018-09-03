You are here:

Priyanka Chopra's future father-in-law Paul Jonas' real estate company files for bankruptcy, with over $1 mn in debt

FP Staff

Sep,03 2018 11:36:12 IST

A real estate company of Paul Jonas, father of American pop singer Nick Jonas and future father-in-law of Priyanka Chopra, has over 1 million dollars in debt, including a $268,000  judgment from a case his company lost.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their engagement ceremony. Instagram @priyankachopra

According to TMZ, it is said that in order to come up with the cash, Paul’s plans to see of come of the New Jersey construction and real estate company’s property.

In the past, the Jonas Brothers of which Nick is a part had sold millions of records worldwide before the band broke up in 2013, and the trio has continued building their portfolios on their own.

Nick is reportedly worth $25 million. He’s made most of his money as a solo artist, but he’s also got a budding acting career and recently starred in the sequel of Jumanji, called Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement on 18 August after three months of dating. The two had made their relationship public earlier in the month of June. They got engaged in a traditional 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by their families, including actress Parineeti Chopra.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 11:36 AM

tags: #Bankruptcy #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Nick Jonas #Paul Jonas #Priyanka Chopra

