Priyanka Chopra's fashion evolution: From elaborate sarees to iconic Met Gala looks, she's done it all

One of the most popular multi-hyphenates of her times, Priyanka Chopra turns 36 today. International beauty pageant winner, accomplished actor, singer and now a published author, Chopra has become an important figure in pop culture with her global success. Apart from her film and television appearances, something that gains as much traction is her red carpet and daily fashion. Raise your hands if you've stalked Priyanka on Instagram and thought, "fashion goals".

Here's a look at how the star has evolved fashion-wise over the years:

The Quantico actress may be the queen of red carpet fashion but she hasn't always been a Gucci girl. Here's one of her earliest looks from a 2009 award show where she failed to impress with her slightly garish saree but picked up the Best Actress Award nonetheless. And well...you cannot blame her. There were no thigh-high slits and booty shorts in 2009.

You have to give it to Priyanka for always being experimental with her style and that's what she did when she took her fashion game up a few notches at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Not mad about the gown but when Bollywood celebrities dress like it's their last day on earth, you can get some leeway for an embellished satin gown.

If there was one saree design that took Indian markets by storm it was this. Katrina Kaif's 'Teri Ore' saree comes close. Chopra literally sparkled in a silver and white Manish Malhotra saree at another award function in 2012. Not a fan of the glitter, but hey, it's 2012.

Now this is how we'd like to remember Priyanka Chopra back when she had still problems like potholes and Andheri traffic to deal with. 2013 was also the year Chopra released her second single 'In My City' with Pitbull and shot to global fame. You could feel her vibe changing: her style was upgraded, more international and beginning to get more flawless.

Continuing her slayage at the Indian red carpet, Priyanka Chopra served one of the best looks of 2013 with this strapless Alexander McQueen number. Everything about her here is queenly: the messy short hair, the bling situation going on at the waist and the cut. Remember what we previously said about the star going international?

She attended the MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala in Los Angeles in 2015 looking like a pleasant summer: warm and breezy. Wearing Zac Posen and Louboutin heels, the she made a lot of heads turn with her great physique.

Filmfare Pre-Awards party 2015: When all hell broke loose. Will you explain, Priyanka? How many pillows were sacrificed to make this hoodie cum dress? It seems like Jadoo is in mourning.

To those who don't think a year is enough, you can literally go from a white jadoo-inspired hoodie-gown to a breathtaking, floor-length Zuhair Murad creation. Fresh off the success of Quantico, Priyanka took on the Oscars red carpet like it was one of those high-stakes FBI missions and boy, did she kick a**.

You're looking at a Balmain babe. Two words: Fi, erce.

The Exotic hitmaker debuted her most iconic, meme-worthy look of 2017 at the Met Gala where she posed for the paps with Nick-cough cough-Jonas. Her Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with black leather boots was E.X.T.R.A. and gave Twitter warriors enough meme fodder to last four Chopra generations.

The queen was at the Met Gala to give other Hollywood starlets a lesson or two on how to dress. Basic is clearly not her style. It's extra and extravagant. Don't believe us? Fun fact: Her hood took approximately 250 hours to hand bead. Clad in a dramatic, crimson velvet creation Ralph Lauren, Priyanka gave everyone major goals while everyone took notes.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 15:50 PM