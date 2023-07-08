Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel that streamed on Amazon Prime Video with a lot of fanfare and anticipation has failed to create a mark in terms of viewership, a report by Bloomberg states. Multiple shows have underperformed on the streaming platform and owing to the same, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has asked for budget analysis.

Talking of Chopra’s show, the said, “They (Russo Brothers) wanted to eliminate the love story between characters played by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and didn’t like other plot elements. The Russos began to play around with a different version of the show in post-production, which is when completed scenes get edited into an actual program. While the main post-production office was in London, the Russos set up a second editing group in Los Angeles and cut an alternate version of the series. They submitted it to Amazon without showing it to the full team. The folks in London then rushed to get their cut of the show to Amazon.”

However, back in May, an update unveiled to the audience that Citadel set a new record of attracting 25% more audience and ruled the first position among the hottest releases across the globe.

Chopra even shared a post on her social media sharing how she’s grateful that Citadel has soared to number 1 among hottest new shows.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has performed 80% of the stunts without a body double, got real scars on her eyebrows while perfecting the final action shot. The global icon also mastered six different languages for the series and pushed herself beyond what was expected from her.

The producer of the series Russo brothers also labelled her as female Tom Cruise of cinema. Citadel also has the most number of South Asian talents portraying their capabilities. Priyanka Chopra is a true pioneer in pushing South Asian talents and getting them the recognition they deserve.

The show is reportedly being renewed for season two.