Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra's Isn't It Romantic trailer releases next week

By this time next week you’ll have the full trailer for ISN’T IT ROMANTIC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xjlwmIFGJ8 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) October 27, 2018

Rebel Wilson shared an update regarding her upcoming film Isn't It Romantic, also starring Priyanka Chopra, Chris Hemsworth and Adam Devine. The trailer of the romantic comedy will release next week. As reported earlier, Isn't It Romantic "applies the same tried-and-tested formula of romantic comedies: A distressed single woman decides to put everything in her life in order and meets the man of her dreams.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor party together



Rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's photograph went viral after it was shared by Natasha Poonawalla. Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora were also photographed along with them. Filmmaker Karan Johar had also hinted at Arora's new romance in a video that he had shared from the sets of India's Got Talent, where both him and Arora along with Kirron Kher are the judges.

Kangana Ranaut's post-vacation airport look

View this post on Instagram

The Queen is back. #KanganaRanaut looks rejuvenated as she comes back from her vacation. Spotted on the airport wearing Poncho : GRAPHIC LV JACQUARD ZIPPED CAPE Blouse: LV Wool & Silk Turtleneck Shoes: Silhoutte High Boots from LV Bag: Hermes Gris Asphalte Togo Birkin @LouisVuitton @Hermes #AirportDiaries #Airportlook #Airportfashion

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Oct 28, 2018 at 12:28am PDT

Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen in period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was photographed at the airport returning from her vacation. The actress can be seen in a slick bun, dark make up and a cozy, winter outfit. According to her Instagram, she is dressed head to toe in Louis Vuitton and is carrying an Hermes Birkin bag.

Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower

View this post on Instagram

@priyankachopra ready and headed to her bridal shower. #priyankachopra #Nickjonas #Nickyanka

A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@nickyanka18) on Oct 28, 2018 at 5:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

The celebrations has started yaayy #preweddingcelebrations via @priyankachopra’s ig story #priyankachopra #nickjonas #nickyanka #priyankabridalshower

A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@nickyanka18) on Oct 28, 2018 at 3:25pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to American pop star Nick Jonas recently had a bridal shower thrown for her. The actress was dressed in a white Marchesa gown, nude Louboutins and a diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co.

Bollywood celebrities celebrate Karvachauth

View this post on Instagram

My moon , my sun , my star , my everything Happy karva chauth to all

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 27, 2018 at 10:31am PDT



Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma shared photographs from their Karvachauth celebrations with fans and followers on Instagram.

