Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette festivities in Amsterdam continue with Parineeti, Sophie Turner, Isha Ambani

Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to American pop star Nick Jonas, is celebrating her bachelorette in the Netherlands. She was joined by her cousin Parineeti Chopra, future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and friends including Isha Ambani and Srishti Behl Arya.

View this post on Instagram Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:39am PST

While Chopra was dressed in a long sleeved mini dress with a feathered train by Georges Chakra, her girlfriends were in red and black.

View this post on Instagram

Red, White and Bride! 🌹🍷👠 #PCsBachelorette

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:14am PST

The actress recently had a bridal shower at Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café in New York City. Chopra and Jonas got engaged in July. The couple made their relationship official in August with a traditional 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai, India.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 10:55 AM