Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette festivities in Amsterdam continue with Parineeti, Sophie Turner, Isha Ambani
Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to American pop star Nick Jonas, is celebrating her bachelorette in the Netherlands. She was joined by her cousin Parineeti Chopra, future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and friends including Isha Ambani and Srishti Behl Arya.
Featherweight Champion of the world... #Bachelorette #FauxNotFur @georgeschakraofficial
Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette
While Chopra was dressed in a long sleeved mini dress with a feathered train by Georges Chakra, her girlfriends were in red and black.
Red, White and Bride!
The morning after... #TheJSisters #Bachelorette
The chopras
The actress recently had a bridal shower at Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café in New York City. Chopra and Jonas got engaged in July. The couple made their relationship official in August with a traditional 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai, India.
