Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette festivities in Amsterdam continue with Parineeti, Sophie Turner, Isha Ambani

FP Staff

Nov,06 2018 10:55:46 IST

Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to American pop star Nick Jonas, is celebrating her bachelorette in the Netherlands. She was joined by her cousin Parineeti Chopra, future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and friends including Isha Ambani and Srishti Behl Arya.


Featherweight Champion of the world... #Bachelorette #FauxNotFur @georgeschakraofficial

Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

While Chopra was dressed in a long sleeved mini dress with a feathered train by Georges Chakra, her girlfriends were in red and black.

Red, White and Bride! 🌹🍷👠 #PCsBachelorette

The morning after... #TheJSisters #Bachelorette @sophiet

The actress recently had a bridal shower at Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café in New York City. Chopra and Jonas got engaged in July. The couple made their relationship official in August with a traditional 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai, India.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 10:55 AM

