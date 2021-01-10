Priyanka Chopra wraps up Jim Strouse's romantic drama Text For You in London
Text For You, a remake of 2016 German film SMS Fur Dich, also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan
Actor Priyanka Chopra has finished the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You in London.
The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name.
The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding the film's script.
That’s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies#TextForYouMovie@SamHeughan @celinedion @russelltovey #LydiaWest#JimStrouse@SofiaBarclay @eshornstein @SonyPictures @thunderroadpics pic.twitter.com/YKKteyF7E6
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2021
Last month, Chopra Jonas had described that shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic for her and the crew involved daily testing as well as appropriate social distancing.
Text For You also stars music icon Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.
Chopra Jonas is currently gearing up for the release of director Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger adapted from author Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The film will premiere on Netflix on 22 January.
