Priyanka Chopra wishes husband Nick Jonas on his 27th birthday: 'Thank you for being mine'

Nick Jonas's 27th birthday was made more special with a very warm and sweet message shared by his wife Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

Proving that the couple shares the perfect bond, Priyanka shared an endearing video on the social media site to mark the special day.

The video features a compilation of several special occasions of Nick's life. Starting from snaps from his concerts to a few photos along with his family, the video is the sweetest gift a husband would expect on his birthday.

Check out the video here



Besides all, the highlight of the video remains the adorable photos of the duo. From the stunning Cannes look to their sweet moments of packing on PDA, the footage turned to be the perfect birthday gift.

"The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you, Nick Jonas," read the message on the actor's Instagram handle.

Nick's elder brother Joe has nothing but adoration for his younger sibling and made sure to express his love in a heartfelt post.

Alongside a sweet message on Instagram, the 'Sucker' crooner shared a series of his "favourite photos" of Nick.

The pictures are from various occasions including an adorable snap from the Indian wedding of the Midway actor with Priyanka, where both the brothers can be seen sporting sherwanis.

"Happy Birthday to my dude! Love ya man. Stay awesome. Keeping growing. keep making people smile. Here's a few of my favourite photos," Joe captioned the photos.

Check out the post here

Nick Jonas is currently busy with the 'Happiness Begins' tour along with his brothers. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen at the Toronto Film festival for The Sky Is Pink world premiere.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 08:25:37 IST