You are here:

Priyanka Chopra trolled for visiting Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh; Twitterati call it 'selfie stunt'

Actress Priyanka Chopra's visit to Rohingya refugee camps has drawn ire from Twitterati who clearly believe if you can't help everyone, you really should't help anyone.

Priyanka on Monday had tweeted a photograph of herself from an aircraft looking out of the window.

This wasn't something some Twitter users wanted to see as they unleashed unsolicited opinion on what Priyanka should be doing.

Bloody Double Standard Cheap People , I will Change my words if you pay same attention for Kasmiri Refugee Children ,Have you Dare to visit , Surely you can't because we do not have any value in your preety eyes — Manish Sharma (@MaSharma531) May 22, 2018

This user thought she only reserved her humanity for "unisef".

Hello lage hath kashmiri pandito ke camps bhi dekh lo wo apne hi desh me refugee bane baithe hai,ya aapki or unisef ke liye hi humanity reserved hai rohingya ke liye ;bloody double standard bollytard — abhishek kamble (@abhi_kya) May 21, 2018

The inevitable selfie stunt accusations surfaced too.

This visit should be aimed at helping refugees and not just a selfie stunt . — Ahmed Raza (@KingAhmedRaza) May 21, 2018

And one user was kind enough to give visuals.

Of course, a struggling Hollywood actress has to do everything to get noticed by Hollywood folks pic.twitter.com/abTJ7idqOJ — Antevasin (@Antevasin10) May 23, 2018

One troll however realised that "her business is her business, none of our business".

Priyanka has worked with UNICEF for a decade and was appointed as the national and global UNICEF goodwill ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively. She promotes causes such as environment, health and education and women's rights among many others. In 2017, Priyanka had met Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

Almost 7,00,000 refugees have fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar and arrived in Cox's Bazar since August 2017, according to the UN.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 15:44 PM