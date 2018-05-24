You are here:

Priyanka Chopra trolled for visiting Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh; Twitterati call it 'selfie stunt'

FP Staff

May,24 2018 15:44:54 IST

Actress Priyanka Chopra's visit to Rohingya refugee camps has drawn ire from Twitterati who clearly believe if you can't help everyone, you really should't help anyone.

Priyanka on Monday had tweeted a photograph of herself from an aircraft looking out of the window.

This wasn't something some Twitter users wanted to see as they unleashed unsolicited opinion on what Priyanka should be doing.

This user thought she only reserved her humanity for "unisef".

The inevitable selfie stunt accusations surfaced too.

And one user was kind enough to give visuals.

One troll however realised that "her business is her business, none of our business".

Priyanka has worked with UNICEF for a decade and was appointed as the national and global UNICEF goodwill ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively. She promotes causes such as environment, health and education and women's rights among many others. In 2017, Priyanka had met Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

Almost 7,00,000 refugees have fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar and arrived in Cox's Bazar since August 2017, according to the UN.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 15:44 PM

tags: #Bangladesh #BuzzPatrol #Priyanka Chopra #refugee camp #Rohingya

also see

Priyanka Chopra visits Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on a UNICEF mission

Priyanka Chopra visits Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on a UNICEF mission

Tabu joins Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani in cast of Bharat; Ali Abbas Zafar confirms development

Tabu joins Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani in cast of Bharat; Ali Abbas Zafar confirms development

Priyanka Chopra's FBI drama series Quantico cancelled by ABC after three seasons

Priyanka Chopra's FBI drama series Quantico cancelled by ABC after three seasons