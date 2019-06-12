You are here:

Priyanka Chopra to be honoured by UNICEF with Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award in December

Press Trust of India

Jun 12, 2019 16:41:03 IST

New York: Actor Priyanka Chopra will be awarded the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by UNICEF's American chapter at their Snowflake Ball in December.

The award is named after actor-philanthropist Danny Kaye, who was UNICEF's first Goodwill Ambassador.

The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter to express her gratitude on 12 June.

The actor is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, as a part of which she visited Ethiopia last month.

Priyanka Chopra is known for her contribution to social causes and for being a voice for children's education.

She has been a part of United Nation's global "Girl Up" Campaign and is associated with several NGOs in India to raise awareness about ways to improve the education, health and safety of girl child in India.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 16:41:03 IST

